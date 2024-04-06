How to Grind Gemstones in AFK Journey

When it comes to the perfect team in AFK Journey, players are going to need a robust crew. This means having the Invite Letters or Gemstones to recruit new companions. However, getting funds can be a challenge in the mobile game.

How To Earn Gemstones in AFK Journey

Gemstones are one of two critical currency types in AFK Journey, and the easier option to come buy. They are found as rewards in World Loot, Growth Paths, and daily quests. They can also be redeemed using free codes or purchased as a microtransaction from the Trolley shop. Players can check out our free codes article for AFK Journey to see what free rewards are currently available.

How To Grind Gemstones Qucikly in AFK Journey

The best way to grind gemstones in AFK Journey is by completing goals on the Growth Path, Growth Trials, or redeeming free codes. Doing Daily Tasks also offers a small number of Gemstones, but the amount is less than what is typically found in free codes.

players can also use their Farlight account to redeem gemstones. The Farlight Pass is a website that hooks to all Farlight games. By logging in daily, players earn points that can be redeemed for rewards. These loot options include Gemstones, though their cost is fairly expensive.

What Are Gemstones Used For in AFK Journey

Gemstones are primarily used to purchase invite rolls at the Nobel Tavern. When players are out of Invite Letters, they can exchange Gemstones either for a single roll costing 300 Gemstones or for enough Invite letters to roll 10 times. This currently works for the “Rate Up Recruitment” and “All-Hero Recruitment”, but not the Epic Recruitment.

While Gemstones are critical to purchasing, other currencies like Dolly Tickets and Dragon Crystals are even more important. However, Dragon Crystals can only be obtained through microtransactions, Dolly Tickets can only be obtained by rolling Recruitments. Because of this, Gemstones are the easiest currency to grind.

