Pocket Gym Master Codes (February 2025)

Updated: February 5, 2025 Added new codes!

Do you ever wistfully stare at your Nintendo Switch and wonder, “What if Pokémon was a gatcha game?”. Likely not, but if you want to take a look at the formula, Pocket Gym Master is here for you. Enjoy the flocks of familiar, slightly uncanny-valley, but foremostly free monsters.

Pocket Gym Master codes will help you dodge all microtransactions and make the gacha aspect less frustrating. You’d be surprised how easy it is to get a Legendary in this game if you come into it well-prepared. The benefits include free Diamonds, Poke Balls, and Energy Cores to expand your team. For more unofficial Pokémon rewards, take a look at the Pocket Battle Codes.

All Pocket Gym Master Codes List

Working Pocket Gym Master Codes

UKHJUFYT: Use for 200 Energy Cores, 2 Advanced Poke Balls, and 200 Diamonds (New)

QOLPADEB: Use for 50k Gold, 2 Advanced Poke Balls, and 200 Diamonds (New)

VIP999: Use for 200k Pokémon EXP, 2 Advanced Poke Balls, and 666 Diamonds

VIP888: Use for 500 Energy Cores, 3 Advanced Poke Balls, and 520 Diamonds

VIP777: Use for 100k Pokémon EXP, 3 Advanced Poke Balls, and 888 Diamonds

VIP666: Use for 50k Gold, 3 Advanced Poke Balls, and 666 Diamonds

POKEMON888: Use for 50k Gold, 2 Advanced Gacha Tickets, and 520 Diamonds

POKEMON777: Use for 200 Energy Cores, 10 Basic Gacha Tickets, and 666 Diamonds

POKEMON666: Use for 50k Gold, 1 Intermediate Tera, and 666 Diamonds

EXCLUSIVE: Use for 200k Pokémon EXP, 5 Advanced Poke Balls, and 888 Diamonds

POKEMON: Use for 100k Gold, 2 Advanced Poke Balls, and 666 Diamonds

Expired Pocket Gym Master Codes

There are currently no expired Pocket Gym Master codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Pocket Gym Master

To redeem Pocket Gym Master codes, follow our instructions below:

Image by The Escapist

Launch Pocket Gym Master on your device. Tap your avatar picture in the top-left corner of the screen. Press the Settings button. Tap the Gift Code button. Insert a code into the Please enter Gift Code textbox. Press Redeem to claim your rewards.

How to Get More Pocket Gym Master Codes?

If you want to catch all the upcoming Pocket Gym Master codes, bookmarking this page will ensure you’ll never miss a reward. This method is not only efficient but also saves you time compared to browsing official sources, such as Pocket Gym Master Facebook and the Pocket Gym Master Discord.

Why Are My Pocket Gym Master Codes Not Working?

In case of an error, make sure to double-check if your Pocket Gym Master code is spelled correctly. We recommend copying and pasting them to minimize the chance of a typo occurring. If the spelling seems okay, that indicates that your code is likely no longer valid.

What Is Pocket Gym Master?

Although it borrows the designs and aesthetic from the Pokémon titles, Pocket Gym Master playstyle adds a twist of its own. The centerpiece is gacha rolling, where you can pull any Pokémon without the need to hunt for it. The rest of the game follows the familiar formula—upgrade your pets, participate in the battles, and win gym badges to become a renowned trainer.

