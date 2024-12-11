Forgot password
In-game screenshot of the Pocket Battle loading screen.
Screenshot by The Escapist
Pocket Battle Codes (December 2024)

Ana Mitic
Published: Dec 11, 2024 07:38 am

Updated: December 11, 2024

We added new codes!

Yet another Pokémon game? Well, fellow Pokémon trainers, you know what to do. Grab those Poké Balls and start catching them all in Pocket Battle. It’s time to show those Gym Leaders once again how strong you are!

To make this game even better, use Pocket Battle codes. They will give you a bunch of handy items, like Gold, Crystals, and even Pokémon. While you’re at it, you should also read our Pokémon TCG Live Codes article and get freebies in this fun experience as well.

All Pocket Battle Codes List

Active Pocket Battle Codes

  • Dapc6H: Use for Lure (New)
  • pokemon666: Use for x200 Crystals and x10 S Candy
  • SF6666: Use for Gengar
  • pkq520: Use for a Pikachu
  • vip888: Use for SR TM and x8,888 Gold
  • pokemon520: Use for x10 Egg Tickets and x5,200 Gold
  • vip666: Use for a Ticket and x6,666 Gold

Expired Pocket Battle Codes

  • There are currently no expired Pocket Battle codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Pocket Battle

You can redeem codes in Pocket Battle (available on Google Play) by doing the following:

  • Screenshot of the Pocket Battle Welfare icon.
    Image by The Escapist
  • Screenshot of the Pocket Battle code redemption section.
    Image by The Escapist
  1. Launch Pocket Battle on your device.
  2. Finish the tutorial.
  3. Press the Welfare button.
  4. Select the GiftPackExchange tab.
  5. Type a code into the text box.
  6. Press the Get button to claim freebies.

How to Get More Pocket Battle Codes

Since there are no official social media platforms, finding new Pocket Battle codes can be challenging. Luckily, we’ve got you covered. Bookmark this article and check back here often to find new codes hassle-free.

Why Are My Pocket Battle Codes Not Working?

When you encounter an error, double-check the code because there’s a good chance you mistyped it. Copying/pasting the Pocket Battle codes is the easiest way to ensure they are inputted as they appear on our list. If you still experience problems, then the codes themselves aren’t working. Let us know if that happens, and we’ll investigate the issue and update our lists.

What Is Pocket Battle?

Pocket Battle is a mobile Pokémon game with stunning 3D graphics and the classic gameplay style of capturing Pokémon and battling other trainers. You’ll get your starter Pokémon and embark on yet another thrilling journey full of exploration, Poké Ball throwing, and dueling.

We also have lists of Go Go Muffin Codes and Project Polaro Codes, which are worth checking out if you’re looking for more fantastic games and codes.

