Pocket Battle Codes (December 2024)

Yet another Pokémon game? Well, fellow Pokémon trainers, you know what to do. Grab those Poké Balls and start catching them all in Pocket Battle. It’s time to show those Gym Leaders once again how strong you are!

To make this game even better, use Pocket Battle codes. They will give you a bunch of handy items, like Gold, Crystals, and even Pokémon. While you’re at it, you should also read our Pokémon TCG Live Codes article and get freebies in this fun experience as well.

All Pocket Battle Codes List

Active Pocket Battle Codes

Dapc6H : Use for Lure (New)

: Use for Lure pokemon666 : Use for x200 Crystals and x10 S Candy

: Use for x200 Crystals and x10 S Candy SF6666 : Use for Gengar

: Use for Gengar pkq520 : Use for a Pikachu

: Use for a Pikachu vip888 : Use for SR TM and x8,888 Gold

: Use for SR TM and x8,888 Gold pokemon520 : Use for x10 Egg Tickets and x5,200 Gold

: Use for x10 Egg Tickets and x5,200 Gold vip666: Use for a Ticket and x6,666 Gold

Expired Pocket Battle Codes

There are currently no expired Pocket Battle codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Pocket Battle

You can redeem codes in Pocket Battle (available on Google Play) by doing the following:

Image by The Escapist

Image by The Escapist

Launch Pocket Battle on your device. Finish the tutorial. Press the Welfare button. Select the GiftPackExchange tab. Type a code into the text box. Press the Get button to claim freebies.

How to Get More Pocket Battle Codes

Since there are no official social media platforms, finding new Pocket Battle codes can be challenging. Luckily, we’ve got you covered. Bookmark this article and check back here often to find new codes hassle-free.

Why Are My Pocket Battle Codes Not Working?

When you encounter an error, double-check the code because there’s a good chance you mistyped it. Copying/pasting the Pocket Battle codes is the easiest way to ensure they are inputted as they appear on our list. If you still experience problems, then the codes themselves aren’t working. Let us know if that happens, and we’ll investigate the issue and update our lists.

What Is Pocket Battle?

Pocket Battle is a mobile Pokémon game with stunning 3D graphics and the classic gameplay style of capturing Pokémon and battling other trainers. You’ll get your starter Pokémon and embark on yet another thrilling journey full of exploration, Poké Ball throwing, and dueling.

