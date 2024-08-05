Cake Off Codes (August 2024)

Updated August 5, 2024 We added new codes!

The ultimate Cake Off Roblox game is here, and it’s your turn to show your skills. Bake the most delicious cakes and decorate them as you desire. You can unlock exclusive catalogs with Cake Off codes and bake unique desserts.

All Cake Off Codes List

Active Cake Off Codes

cupcake10: Use for an Exclusive Catalog (New)

Expired Cake Off Codes

There are currently no expired Cake Off codes.

How to Redeem Codes for Cake Off

Here are all the steps you need to take to redeem Cake Off codes for some delicious rewards:

Image by The Escapist

Launch Cake Off in Roblox. Press the winged shield button on the left side to open the code redemption box. Type a code into the Enter code here text field. Hit Claim to obtain your free goodies.

