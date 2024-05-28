Make Boba and Prove Mom Wrong Codes (May 2024)

Updated May 28, 2024 We added the latest codes!

I love boba, and you clearly love boba if you’re playing this game, but your mom doesn’t. So, make the best boba tea in existence and prove her wrong. Use Make Boba and Prove Mom Wrong codes, and you’ll be one step closer to showing your mom she isn’t always right.

All Make Boba and Prove Mom Wrong Codes List

Active Make Boba and Prove Mom Wrong Codes

thirdfloor : Use for x200 Cash (New)

: Use for x200 Cash JOINED: Use for x150 Cash

Expired Make Boba and Prove Mom Wrong Codes show more RELEASE show less

How to Redeem Codes for Make Boba and Prove Mom Wrong

It’s easy-peasy to redeem Make Boba and Prove Mom Wrong codes, as shown in this handy tutorial below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Make Boba and Prove Mom Wrong in Roblox. Hit the ABX Codes button and open the code redemption text box. Enter the code into the text area. Press Redeem and obtain the prizes.

