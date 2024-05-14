Psychics Power Tycoon Codes (May 2024)

If you enjoy both fighting and tycoon Roblox games, this experience is perfect for you! Psychics Power Tycoon codes provide a ton of cash you can use to upgrade your production and unlock unique skills. Become the strongest fighter and defeat bosses easily!
All Psychics Power Tycoon Codes List
Working Psychics Power Tycoon Codes
- PSYCHICSSHADOWLORD: Use for x1k cash
- PSYCHICSSKUNA: Use for x1k cash
- PSYCHICSRIMURU: Use for x1k cash
Expired Psychics Power Tycoon Codesshow more
VALENTINEDAY
PSYCHICSCID
PSYCHICSEREN
PSYCHICSIZUKU
PSYCHICSSAITAMA
PSYCHICSJOTARO
RIPAKIRATORIYAMA
How to Redeem Codes in Psychics Power Tycoon
Follow the steps below to redeem Psychics Power Tycoon codes:
- Open Psychics Power Tycoon on Roblox.
- Click on the CODE button in the top left corner of the screen.
- Type in your code into the text box.
- Click OK to get your rewards.
