Liars Table Codes (December 2024)

If you’re a believer in the heart of the cards, then what are you doing playing Liar’s Table? This game is all about putting your best poker face on and kicking opponents out by being the best trickster. Pick your cards carefully and make sure you’re the last one standing.

To get the coolest cosmetics the game has to offer and unique voices to taunt your enemies, use Liar’s Table codes and get loads of free Cash. For similar Roblox card game experiences, check out our article on Card RNG codes and grab all the free rewards that the game has to offer!

All Liar’s Table Codes List

Active Liar’s Table Codes

WEEKEND: Use for x500 Cash (New)

Expired Liar’s Table Codes

There are no expired Liar’s Table codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Liar’s Table

Redeeming Liar’s Table codes is a simple process—just follow the steps below:

Run Liar’s Table in Roblox. Click on Codes in the top-right corner of the main menu. Input a code into the Enter code field. Press Enter on your keyboard to grab your freebies!

Why Are My Liar’s Table Codes Not Working?

If you can’t get your Liar’s Table codes to work, try checking for the two most common culprits:

You’ve made a typo —Codes are usually case-sensitive, so you should avoid entering them manually. Use the reliable copy-paste method instead.

—Codes are usually case-sensitive, so you should avoid entering them manually. Use the reliable copy-paste method instead. The code has expired—If the code you’re trying to enter still doesn’t yield any results, then it’s most likely no longer valid. Let us know about any expired codes, and we’ll update our list ASAP!

What Is Liar’s Table?

Liar’s Table is a Roblox card game in which your primary task is to trick other players. During your turn, you can choose any number of cards to place as the Claim Card—regardless of whether they are what you say they are or you are lying. Other players can place their cards or call your bluff. If their accusation is wrong, they have to drink a potion from their side of the table—one of them being a Sleeping Potion. If they are right, you’re the one that has to play the potion roulette. The last player awake wins the game.

