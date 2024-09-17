K-Cards Codes (September 2024)

Updated: September 17, 2024 We added new codes.

What is a more sincere form of love than burying your house in cards? I hoarded cards of all my favorite singers, football players, and virtual critters. The future is now, old man! K-Cards let us show our appreciation for the glamorous K-pop idol era without having to waste all that paper.

It’s a scientific fact that packs release serotonin. They’re also expensive, even when they’re just pixels on your screen. A great thing about this game is that you can pull a lot of free cards if you redeem the K-Cards codes. They also give out Coins, Gems, and boosts, so grab them before they expire.

All K-Cards Codes List

Working K-Cards Codes

SUMMER : Use for 50k Coins, 50k Gems, and a Luck Boost (New)

: Use for 50k Coins, 50k Gems, and a Luck Boost GUILDED : Use for 10k Gems (New)

: Use for 10k Gems FAVCARD : Use for Nayeon and a Luck Boost

: Use for Nayeon and a Luck Boost ZESTYYUNHO : Use for Zesty Yunho

: Use for Zesty Yunho ZESTYHEESEUNG : Use for Zesty Heeseung

: Use for Zesty Heeseung SASSYBANGCHAN : Use for Sassy Bangchan

: Use for Sassy Bangchan SIDEEYEHYUNJIN : Use for Side Eye Hyunjin

: Use for Side Eye Hyunjin SKIBIDIBEOMGYU : Use for Skibidi Beomgyu

: Use for Skibidi Beomgyu ZESTYHAN: Use for Zesty Han

Expired K-Cards Codes

There are currently no expired K-Cards codes.

How to Redeem Codes in K-Cards

Redeeming K-Cards codes takes only a few steps to complete. Read on to learn how to do it:

Open K-Cards on Roblox. Click the Codes button on the left side of the screen. Paste a code into the Enter Code text box. Press the green checkmark button to get your rewards.

How to Get More K-Cards Codes?

You can never have enough cards, so it’s good to get all the K-Cards codes as soon as they’re out. While you can hunt for them in the official K-Cards Community Discord and K-Cards Community Guilded, there’s an easier way to collect them all. Just bookmark this page and visit occasionally—we’ll do the rest.

Why Are My K-Cards Codes Not Working?

K-Cards codes are often rather long, making them particularly prone to misspellings. A typo can always slip through the cracks, so consider pasting your codes to minimize that chance. Most Roblox codes aren’t permanent, as well. If you believe you noticed an outdated code on the Working list, let us know, and we’ll do our best to bring the article up to date.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in K-Cards

K-Cards codes are cool, but sometimes, what we need is even more money! If you feel the same way, check out the following methods of getting even richer:

Join the K-Cards Community Roblox group to unlock a free Eunchae card, the auto-opener feature, and a special name card.

Remember to log in frequently to claim your Hourly Chest rewards. It’s located in the main world, near your spawn point, and it’s a great way to earn additional Gems and Coins.

rewards. It’s located in the main world, near your spawn point, and it’s a great way to earn additional Gems and Coins. Smash that mouse button and sell Taps as often as possible to claim a ton of Coins.

What Is K-Cards?

K-Cards is a clicker experience where your goal is to complete the whole collection of K-pop idol photo cards. To get them all, buying the packs is not enough. You’ll have to merge them to create special cards and explore new worlds to find sets unique to different locations. Upgrade your abilities, equip boosts, and trade with other players to earn a top spot on the leaderboard.

