Operations Siege Codes (April 2024)

If you’re a fan of Rainbow Six, then you’ll fall in love with Operation: Siege on Roblox. This FPS brings exciting action from the popular shooter, along with cool weapons, skins, and tactical gameplay. Also, you can redeem Operation: Siege codes for freebies, so use them whenever you can!

Recommended Videos

All Operations Siege Codes List

Operations Siege Codes (Working)

VARSITY : Use for the VARSITY Skin

: Use for the VARSITY Skin SHAWK : Use for the SHAWK Skin

: Use for the SHAWK Skin GARFIELD : Use for the GARFIELDISDOC Skin

: Use for the GARFIELDISDOC Skin COCONUT : Use for the COCONUT BRAH Skin

: Use for the COCONUT BRAH Skin FABRICADECOBRES : Use for the FABRICA DE COBRES Skin and 5,000 Credits

: Use for the FABRICA DE COBRES Skin and 5,000 Credits YOBOYROY : Use for the YOBOYROY Skin

: Use for the YOBOYROY Skin COB: Use for the COBISCOOL Skin

Operations Siege Codes (Expired)

There are no inactive Operations: Siege codes right now.

Related: Base Battles Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Operations Siege

Redeeming Operations: Siege codes is a straightforward procedure. Follow our step-by-step instructions to get freebies right away:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Operations: Siege on Roblox. Insert a code from our list into the INSERT CODE HERE text box in the bottom-right corner of the screen. Hit REDEEM and grab your rewards!

If you want to test your skills in other Roblox games with freebies, make sure to visit our lists of Bad Business codes and The Undead Coming Codes as well!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more