Kick a Friend Codes (April 2024)

Letting your intrusive thoughts win and kicking a friend is not alright—unless you do it in Roblox! Train to boost your kick power, then pick your target, and kick them as far as possible to gain Wins and Pets. If you’re weak, get stronger with Kick a Friend! codes!

All Kick a Friend Codes

Kick a Friend Codes (Active)

pixelupd1 : Use for 1 Wins Potion

: Use for 1 Wins Potion codeupd2 : Use for 1 Wins Potion

: Use for 1 Wins Potion codeupd1 : Use for 1 Wins Potion

: Use for 1 Wins Potion clover : Use for 1 Wins Potion

: Use for 1 Wins Potion 2500likes : Use for 1 Wins Potion

: Use for 1 Wins Potion 20klikes : Use for 1 Wins Potion

: Use for 1 Wins Potion 15klikes : Use for 1 Wins Potion

: Use for 1 Wins Potion 10klikes : Use for 1 Wins Potion

: Use for 1 Wins Potion 5klikes : Use for 1 Wins Potion

: Use for 1 Wins Potion 1klikes: Use for 1 Wins Potion

Kick a Friend Codes (Expired)

There are no expired Kick a Friend! codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Kick a Friend

Redeeming Kick a Friend! codes is a straightforward process—check out our guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Run Kick a Friend in Roblox. Click on Codes in the menu on the right. Use the Enter Code Here field to input a code. Click on Redeem to claim your freebies!

