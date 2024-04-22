Kick a Friend gameplay screenshot.
Screenshot by The Escapist
Kick a Friend Codes (April 2024)

Letting your intrusive thoughts win and kicking a friend is not alright—unless you do it in Roblox! Train to boost your kick power, then pick your target, and kick them as far as possible to gain Wins and Pets. If you’re weak, get stronger with Kick a Friend! codes!

All Kick a Friend Codes

Kick a Friend Codes (Active)

  • pixelupd1: Use for 1 Wins Potion
  • codeupd2: Use for 1 Wins Potion
  • codeupd1: Use for 1 Wins Potion
  • clover: Use for 1 Wins Potion
  • 2500likes: Use for 1 Wins Potion
  • 20klikes: Use for 1 Wins Potion
  • 15klikes: Use for 1 Wins Potion
  • 10klikes: Use for 1 Wins Potion
  • 5klikes: Use for 1 Wins Potion
  • 1klikes: Use for 1 Wins Potion

Kick a Friend Codes (Expired)

  • There are no expired Kick a Friend! codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Kick a Friend

Redeeming Kick a Friend! codes is a straightforward process—check out our guide below:

Redeeming Kick a Friend codes.
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Run Kick a Friend in Roblox.
  2. Click on Codes in the menu on the right.
  3. Use the Enter Code Here field to input a code.
  4. Click on Redeem to claim your freebies!

Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev is a codes writer for GAMURS, whom you’ll likely find hunting for new codes for our Roblox gamers. He enjoys scraping the furthest corners of Fallout: New Vegas or having an existential crisis in Disco Elysium. He’s been gaming for almost 25 years and can’t imagine life without dogs, loud music, or his PC rig.