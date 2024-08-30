Image Credit: Bethesda
Tales of Terrarum Codes (August 2024)

Image of Kristina Timotic
Kristina Timotic
|

Published: Aug 30, 2024 05:41 am

Updated: August 30, 2024

Found the newest codes!

Embark on an epic adventure in a captivating mobile game that combines city-building, exploration, and strategic gameplay. As the heir to a vast territory, your journey to rebuild and prosper begins, and Tales of Terrarum codes are there to make this challenging job easier!

All Tales of Terrarum Codes List

Working Tales of Terrarum Codes

  • VIP777: Use for 50 Prisms, 100 Cotton, 15M Resource Box, and 15M Resource Chest
  • VIP888: Use for 50 Prisms, 100 Wheat, 15M Resource Box, and 15M Resource Chest
  • VIP999: Use for 100 Prisms, 100 Copper Ores, and 100 Clay
  • LISA888: Use for Lisa, 1k Craftsman’s EXP, and 10 Promotion Gems
  • King777: Use for 10 Promotion Gems, 1 Normal Treasure Map, and 1 Bronze Key
  • FB4000: Use for 100 Promotion Gems, 1H Adventurer EXP Box, and 1 Normal Select Castle
  • FB3000: Use for 15M Adventurer EXP and 15 Elite Character Shards
  • FB2000: Use for 3 Normal Treasure Maps, 15M Resource Box, and 1 Normal Select Castle
  • DC2000: Use for 3 Uncommon Maps and 30 Epic Character Shards
  • DC1500: Use for 100 Promotion Gems, 1H Adventurer EXP Box, and 1 Normal Select Castle
  • Lord777: Use for 50 Promotion Gems, 10 White Fox Skins, 10 Gold Resins, and 1 Bronze Key
  • Gift168: Use for 5 Normal Treasure Maps and 1 Uncommon Map
  • Craft888888: Use for Grant and 10 Gold Resins
  • Bluestacksvip: Use for 1H Resource Box, 1 Bronze Key, 1H Construction Box, and 1 Rare Map
  • SVIP777: Use for 2H Resource Box and 1 Bronze Key
  • Trade7777: Use for 1 Bronze Key, 1k Adventurer’s EXP, and 10 Promotion Gems
  • NEW2024: Use for 100 Prisms
  • DC1000: Use for 15 Elite Character Shards and 15M Adventurer EXP
  • DC800: Use for 3 Normal Treasure Maps, 15M Resource Box, and 1 Normal Select Castle
  • GJ1YRZ: Use for 50 Prisms and 5 Normal Treasure Maps
  • WELCOME: Use for 50 Prisms and 1 Bronze Key

Expired Tales of Terrarum Codes

  • There are currently no expired Tales of Terrarum codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Tales of Terrarum

You can redeem Tales of Terrarum codes easily by following our step-by-step guide below:

How to redeem codes in Tales of Terrarum
Image by The Escapist
  1. Open Tales of Terrarum on your device.
  2. Complete the short tutorial if you haven’t already.
  3. Tap on your avatar image in the top-left corner of the screen.
  4. Press the Code button.
  5. Insert your code into the Please enter the Code text box.
  6. Tap on Confirm to receive your rewards.

To enjoy other fantasy mobile games even more, read our Guardian Tales Codes and Isekai Feast Codes articles and find out how to get freebies that will help you progress!

