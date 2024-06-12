Guardian Tales Codes (June 2024)

Updated: June 12, 2024 Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

Guardian Tales is the perfect game for getting lost in a whimsical fantasy world. Immerse yourself in retro puzzles and challenging combat to help save the world from the Invaders’ attacks. When you find yourself running out of Stamina and Gold, redeem Guardian Tales codes to make your journey smoother.

All Guardian Tales Codes List

Guardian Tales Codes (Working)

futureprincess : Use for 100 Stamina and 100 Coffee

: Use for 100 Stamina and 100 Coffee gtseason3 : Use for an Epic Exclusive Equipment Box

: Use for an Epic Exclusive Equipment Box fanartfriday : Use for 200k Gold

: Use for 200k Gold equinox: Use for 300 Gems

Guardian Tales Codes (Expired) show more IceAttorney

ItsInTheComments

BigJackIsBack

STREAM0320

heavenholdmecha

Littleprincessnameis

barleyteaforbreak

blueandshiny

rollingstones

niceaim

mysteriousloot

plastic

statue

mothership

ILOVEYOU3000

stayhydrated

letmedrink

barleyteatop

refreshing

moon

star

seal

plitvice

sunflower

playgt4switch

chains

doormat

trafficsign

PRIVATENYAN

Heavenhold

submerge

FRESHSTART

SLAYERSNEXT

GT2YEAR

DEMONSBLOOD

FOURLEAF

DRUIDK4NNA

naclearsalt

COLLABORATION

TIGERYEAR

SPECTER

navastcoat

W18PLAGUEDOCTOR

Dungeon

SUCCUBUZZ

CHOCOLATEROMANCE

nabrightarch

WinterBluesWho

DREAMING

tales456

BIRTHDAYWISHES

nastrawhat

THISWASH4LLOWEEN

LOVEISINTHEAIR

2022SYMPHONYTALES

guardian123

MEMORYLANE

warlord

50summongift

M1R1FT

playworld13

BIRTHDAY

rollingstones

SILENTNIGHT

LIBERAMECHA

KNTBRY

ARECOUPONS

naicysteel

BARLEYTEAFORBREAK

MOTHERSHIP

niceaim

BATQUEEN

BARI

FORXMAS

VAMPIREORDEMON

PHANTOM

L1VENOW

HAPPYHOLIDAYS

HEREISCAKE

colossus

CLOVER

RANPANG

D3MONS

naswiftwave

ONEMOREYEAR show less



Related: Legend of Mushroom Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Guardian Tales on Android

To redeem Guardian Tales codes on Android devices, follow the instructions below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Guardian Tales on your device. Complete the Prologue if you haven’t already. Tap the cogwheel icon in the upper-right corner of the screen. Select the Account Settings option. Tap the arrow button in the Enter Coupon Code section of the Settings menu. Enter a code into the Coupon Code text box. Press Confirm to claim your rewards.

How to Redeem Codes in Guardian Tales on iOS

If you’re an iOS user, you’ll have to redeem Guardian Tales codes on the game’s website:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Guardian Tales on your device. Complete the Prologue if you haven’t already. Press the cogwheel button in the upper-right corner of the screen. Select the Account Settings tab. Copy your User Number. Visit the Coupon Redemption section of the official website. Select your Region. Enter your User Number and Coupon Code. Click Submit to claim your rewards.

If you’re interested in more free rewards for other mobile games, check out our Hero Clash Codes and Pixel Heroes Codes articles, too.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy