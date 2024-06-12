Guardian Tales Codes (June 2024)

Updated: June 12, 2024
Guardian Tales is the perfect game for getting lost in a whimsical fantasy world. Immerse yourself in retro puzzles and challenging combat to help save the world from the Invaders’ attacks. When you find yourself running out of Stamina and Gold, redeem Guardian Tales codes to make your journey smoother.
All Guardian Tales Codes List
Guardian Tales Codes (Working)
- futureprincess: Use for 100 Stamina and 100 Coffee
- gtseason3: Use for an Epic Exclusive Equipment Box
- fanartfriday: Use for 200k Gold
- equinox: Use for 300 Gems
Guardian Tales Codes (Expired)show more
- IceAttorney
- ItsInTheComments
- BigJackIsBack
- STREAM0320
- heavenholdmecha
- Littleprincessnameis
- barleyteaforbreak
- blueandshiny
- rollingstones
- niceaim
- mysteriousloot
- plastic
- statue
- mothership
- ILOVEYOU3000
- stayhydrated
- letmedrink
- barleyteatop
- refreshing
- moon
- star
- seal
- plitvice
- sunflower
- playgt4switch
- chains
- doormat
- trafficsign
- PRIVATENYAN
- Heavenhold
- submerge
- FRESHSTART
- SLAYERSNEXT
- GT2YEAR
- DEMONSBLOOD
- FOURLEAF
- DRUIDK4NNA
- naclearsalt
- COLLABORATION
- TIGERYEAR
- SPECTER
- navastcoat
- W18PLAGUEDOCTOR
- Dungeon
- SUCCUBUZZ
- CHOCOLATEROMANCE
- nabrightarch
- WinterBluesWho
- DREAMING
- tales456
- BIRTHDAYWISHES
- nastrawhat
- THISWASH4LLOWEEN
- LOVEISINTHEAIR
- 2022SYMPHONYTALES
- guardian123
- MEMORYLANE
- warlord
- 50summongift
- M1R1FT
- playworld13
- BIRTHDAY
- rollingstones
- SILENTNIGHT
- LIBERAMECHA
- KNTBRY
- ARECOUPONS
- naicysteel
- BARLEYTEAFORBREAK
- MOTHERSHIP
- niceaim
- BATQUEEN
- BARI
- FORXMAS
- VAMPIREORDEMON
- PHANTOM
- L1VENOW
- HAPPYHOLIDAYS
- HEREISCAKE
- colossus
- CLOVER
- RANPANG
- D3MONS
- naswiftwave
- ONEMOREYEAR
How to Redeem Codes in Guardian Tales on Android
To redeem Guardian Tales codes on Android devices, follow the instructions below:
- Launch Guardian Tales on your device.
- Complete the Prologue if you haven’t already.
- Tap the cogwheel icon in the upper-right corner of the screen.
- Select the Account Settings option.
- Tap the arrow button in the Enter Coupon Code section of the Settings menu.
- Enter a code into the Coupon Code text box.
- Press Confirm to claim your rewards.
How to Redeem Codes in Guardian Tales on iOS
If you’re an iOS user, you’ll have to redeem Guardian Tales codes on the game’s website:
- Open Guardian Tales on your device.
- Complete the Prologue if you haven’t already.
- Press the cogwheel button in the upper-right corner of the screen.
- Select the Account Settings tab.
- Copy your User Number.
- Visit the Coupon Redemption section of the official website.
- Select your Region.
- Enter your User Number and Coupon Code.
- Click Submit to claim your rewards.
