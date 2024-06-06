Official artwork for Isekai Feast.
Isekai Feast Codes (June 2024)

Updated June 6, 2024

We added the latest codes!

Isekai Feast is an RPG mobile title you’ll enjoy if you’re a foody and love anime. The world and the characters within it are inspired by food, so it’s definitely a delicious experience. If you want to add more flavor, then you should redeem Isekai Feast codes.

All Isekai Feast Codes List

Active Isekai Feast Codes

  • IFTOR: Use for Miya and Yuri SSR Hero, x10 Hunt Tokens, x5 Elite Scrolls, x1K Diamonds, and x5M Coins (New)
  • VIP777: Use for Annabelle SSR Hero 
  • jollymax: Use for x188 Diamonds, x2 Summon Tickets, and x100k Hero EXP
  • Isekai: Use for x10 Summon Tickets, x400 Diamonds, and x500 Advanced Stones
  • Recipes: Use for x5 Wish Crystals, x1 Bubble-Storyline, x5 Hunt Tokens, x1k Diamonds, and x500k Coins
  • Tales: Use for x1 Storybook, x15 Summon Tickets, x800 Diamonds, and x800 Advanced Stones
  • Feast: Use for x600 Diamonds, x10 Hunt Tokens, x200k Hero EXP, and x300k Coins

Expired Isekai Feast Codes

  • There are currently no expired Isekai Feast codes.

How to Redeem Codes for Isekai Feast

It’s pretty easy to redeem the codes for Isekai Feast, as you’ll see in our handy step-by-step tutorial below:

How to redeem codes in Isekai Feast.
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Start Isekai Feast on your mobile device.
  2. Press the avatar icon in the upper-left corner to open your profile.
  3. Hit the Redeem button.
  4. Type a code into the text field.
  5. Tap Confirm and receive the rewards.

You can check out our lists of Girls EVO Idle RPG codes and Goddess of Victory: Nikke codes and learn how to claim freebies in those popular titles, too!

