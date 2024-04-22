Girls EVO Idle RPG Codes (April 2024)

Updated: April 22, 2024
Save the world from destruction with the help of cute anime girls! Monsters and humans should co-exist in harmony, and it’s your task to stop the war in this mobile RPG title. Girls EVO: Idle RPG codes will help you on this journey.
All Girls EVO: Idle RPG Codes List
Active Girls EVO: Idle RPG Codes
- rainrain: Use for x2 Starry Gold, x100 Diamonds, and x1k Gold
- 1kreached: Use for an Advanced Summon Ticket, x10k Gold, x100 Diamonds, and x10k Monster EXP
- ForFBplayer: Use for an Advanced Summon Ticket, x10k Gold, x100 Diamonds, and x10k Monster EXP
- FBreach1k: Use for an Advanced Summon Ticket, x10k Gold, x100 Diamonds, and x10k Monster EXP
- Fordiscord: Use for an Advanced Summon Ticket, x10k Gold, x10k Monster EXP, and x100 Diamonds
- LETSGOGE: Use for an Advanced Summon Ticket, x10k Gold, x100 Diamonds, and x10k Monster EXP
- GIRLSEVO: Use for an Advanced Summon Ticket, x10k Gold, x100 Diamonds, and x10k Monster EXP
- DCGUIDE: Use for x2 Starry Silver, x10k Gold, and x30 Diamonds
- VIP444: Use for x30 Random 4-Star Shards
- VIP999: Use for an Advanced Summon Ticket, x10k Gold, x100 Diamonds, and x10k Monster EXP
- VIP888: Use for an Advanced Summon Ticket, x10k Gold, x100 Diamonds, and x10k Monster EXP
- VIP777: Use for a 4-Star Outfit, 4-Star Waistlet, and 4-Star Boots
- VIP666: Use for 4-Star Headwear, 4-Star Necklace, and 4-Star Weapon
- VIP555: Use for x30 Random 4-Star Shards
Expired Girls EVO: Idle RPG Codes
- CELMONTH
- APRILAPRIL
- WONDERFUL
How to Redeem Codes in Girls EVO: Idle RPG
Redeeming codes in Girls EVO: Idle RPG is really easy if you follow our guide below:
- Open Girls EVO: Idle RPG on your device.
- Finish the tutorial.
- Press your avatar icon in the upper-left corner to open your profile.
- Tap the cogwheel icon on the left to open the settings.
- Go into the Gift Code tab.
- Enter the code into the text field.
- Press the Redeem button and claim the reward.
