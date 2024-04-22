Promo image for Girls EVO: Idle RPG
Girls EVO Idle RPG Codes (April 2024)

Ana Mitic
Published: Apr 22, 2024 06:42 am

Updated: April 22, 2024

We added the latest codes!

Save the world from destruction with the help of cute anime girls! Monsters and humans should co-exist in harmony, and it’s your task to stop the war in this mobile RPG title. Girls EVO: Idle RPG codes will help you on this journey.  

All Girls EVO: Idle RPG Codes List

Active Girls EVO: Idle RPG Codes

  • rainrain: Use for x2 Starry Gold, x100 Diamonds, and x1k Gold
  • 1kreached: Use for an Advanced Summon Ticket, x10k Gold, x100 Diamonds, and x10k Monster EXP
  • ForFBplayer: Use for an Advanced Summon Ticket, x10k Gold, x100 Diamonds, and x10k Monster EXP
  • FBreach1k: Use for an Advanced Summon Ticket, x10k Gold, x100 Diamonds, and x10k Monster EXP
  • Fordiscord: Use for an Advanced Summon Ticket, x10k Gold, x10k Monster EXP, and x100 Diamonds
  • LETSGOGE: Use for an Advanced Summon Ticket, x10k Gold, x100 Diamonds, and x10k Monster EXP
  • GIRLSEVO: Use for an Advanced Summon Ticket, x10k Gold, x100 Diamonds, and x10k Monster EXP
  • DCGUIDE: Use for x2 Starry Silver, x10k Gold, and x30 Diamonds
  • VIP444: Use for x30 Random 4-Star Shards
  • VIP999: Use for an Advanced Summon Ticket, x10k Gold, x100 Diamonds, and x10k Monster EXP
  • VIP888: Use for an Advanced Summon Ticket, x10k Gold, x100 Diamonds, and x10k Monster EXP
  • VIP777: Use for a 4-Star Outfit, 4-Star Waistlet, and 4-Star Boots
  • VIP666: Use for 4-Star Headwear, 4-Star Necklace, and 4-Star Weapon
  • VIP555: Use for x30 Random 4-Star Shards

Expired Girls EVO: Idle RPG Codes

  • CELMONTH
  • APRILAPRIL
  • WONDERFUL

How to Redeem Codes in Girls EVO: Idle RPG

Redeeming codes in Girls EVO: Idle RPG is really easy if you follow our guide below: 

How to redeem codes in Girl EVO: Idle RPG
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open Girls EVO: Idle RPG on your device.
  2. Finish the tutorial.
  3. Press your avatar icon in the upper-left corner to open your profile.
  4. Tap the cogwheel icon on the left to open the settings.
  5. Go into the Gift Code tab.
  6. Enter the code into the text field.
  7. Press the Redeem button and claim the reward.

