Cat Fantasy Codes (August 2024)

Prepare to be whisked away to a world populated by anthropomorphic cats. Do your best to defeat all foes and save the world with the help of anime cat girls and freebies you can get by redeeming the Cat Fantasy codes listed below!

All Cat Fantasy Codes List

Working Cat Fantasy Codes

CAT8888 : Use for 100 Opals, 60 Cato Tickets, 88 Fishing Vouchers, 8 Intermediate EXP Orbs, 100 Standard Pathites, 88 Flowers of Light II, 88,888 Catto Coins, 8 Basic EXP Orbs, and 88 Flowers of Light I (New)

: Use for 100 Opals, 60 Cato Tickets, 88 Fishing Vouchers, 8 Intermediate EXP Orbs, 100 Standard Pathites, 88 Flowers of Light II, 88,888 Catto Coins, 8 Basic EXP Orbs, and 88 Flowers of Light I CAT2024 : Use for 8 Star-up Fibers IV, 8 Intm. Pathos Particles, 8 Star-up Fibers III, 8 Basic Pathos Particles, 8 Dried Fishes, 88 Enchantment Metals, 8 Star-up Fibers II, and 8 Star-up Fibers I (New)

: Use for 8 Star-up Fibers IV, 8 Intm. Pathos Particles, 8 Star-up Fibers III, 8 Basic Pathos Particles, 8 Dried Fishes, 88 Enchantment Metals, 8 Star-up Fibers II, and 8 Star-up Fibers I 888888 : Use for 8 Red Chips III, 8 Green Chips III, 8 Blue Chips III, 8 Red Chips II, 8 Green Chips II, 8 Blue Chips II, 8 Red Chips I, 8 Green Chips I, and 8 Blue Chips I (New)

: Use for 8 Red Chips III, 8 Green Chips III, 8 Blue Chips III, 8 Red Chips II, 8 Green Chips II, 8 Blue Chips II, 8 Red Chips I, 8 Green Chips I, and 8 Blue Chips I POPPY8888 : Use for 60 Cato Tickets, 88 Fishing Vouchers, 8,888 Catto Coins, 8 Basic EXP Orbs, and 8 Dried Fishes (New)

: Use for 60 Cato Tickets, 88 Fishing Vouchers, 8,888 Catto Coins, 8 Basic EXP Orbs, and 8 Dried Fishes YUNPEI8888 : Use for 60 Cato Tickets, 88 Fishing Vouchers, 8,888 Catto Coins, 8 Basic EXP Orbs, and 8 Dried Fishes (New)

: Use for 60 Cato Tickets, 88 Fishing Vouchers, 8,888 Catto Coins, 8 Basic EXP Orbs, and 8 Dried Fishes TRISS8888 : Use for 60 Cato Tickets, 88 Fishing Vouchers, 8,888 Catto Coins, 8 Basic EXP Orbs, and 8 Dried Fishes (New)

: Use for 60 Cato Tickets, 88 Fishing Vouchers, 8,888 Catto Coins, 8 Basic EXP Orbs, and 8 Dried Fishes SHIRO8888 : Use for 60 Cato Tickets, 88 Fishing Vouchers, 8,888 Catto Coins, 8 Basic EXP Orbs, and 8 Dried Fishes (New)

: Use for 60 Cato Tickets, 88 Fishing Vouchers, 8,888 Catto Coins, 8 Basic EXP Orbs, and 8 Dried Fishes WELCOME666: Use for 100 Opals, 120 Cato Tickets, and 100 Standard Pathites (New)

Expired Cat Fantasy Codes

There are no expired Cat Fantasy codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Cat Fantasy

Follow the step-by-step guide below to redeem Cat Fantasy codes:

Image by The Escapist

Start Cat Fantasy on your device. Click on the pixel cat icon in the main menu. Go into the Settings tab. Click on the Other option and hit the Redeem button. Enter your code into the text field. Press Confirm to claim your rewards.

Cat Fantasy Wiki Link

To get more info about Cat Fantasy, you can check out the Cat Fantasy Wiki page. Learn more about all the characters and game development in general. The Wiki for this game keeps growing, so check it out often to get the latest info.

