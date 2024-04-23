Promo image for Rodeo Stampede.
Rodeo Stampede Codes (April 2024)

Befriend animals and open your own zoo in Rodeo Stampede. Capture zebras, elephants, giraffes, and other magnificent creatures to add to your floating park for all to see. With Rodeo Stampede codes, you can unlock unique animals, hats, and more. 

All Rodeo Stampede Codes List

Active Rodeo Stampede Codes

  • There are currently no active Rodeo Stampede codes.

Expired Rodeo Stampede Codes

  • rodeo1223
  • animal0101
  • ski666
  • Dragon2024
  • rs20230101
  • COMEON
  • RodeoFUN

How to Redeem Codes in Rodeo Stampede

To redeem codes in Rodeo Stampede, follow our tutorial below:

  1. Launch Rodeo Stampede on your device.
  2. Finish the tutorial.
  3. Go into the Zoo.
  4. Press the cogwheel icon on the left to open the settings.
  5. Type the code into the text field.
  6. Click Redeem and get your rewards.

