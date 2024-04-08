Category:
Prior Extinction Codes (April 2024)

Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
|
Published: Apr 8, 2024 10:36 am
Prior Extinction Official Renders
Image via Jacys Studios ROBLOX

This is the most realistic dinosaur simulator survival game you’ll find on Roblox. Take control of different types of dinosaurs—from carnivores to herbivores, aquatic to terrestrial. The choice is yours! To get even more dinosaur types, redeem Prior Extinction codes!

All Prior Extinction Codes List

Prior Extinction Codes (Working)

  • Easter: Use for 1 Melanistic Egg, 1 Leucastic Egg, 1 Katan Egg, 1 Gadol Egg, and 1 Kabiyr Egg

Prior Extinction Codes (Expired)

  • PostTV
  • 2yearsBirthday

How to Redeem Codes in Prior Extinction

To redeem Prior Extinction codes, follow our easy guide below:

Prior Extinction Code Redemption System
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open Prior Extinction on Roblox.
  2. Press the Codes button on the left side of the screen.
  3. Enter the code in the text box.
  4. Press the USE CODE button and enjoy your freebies!

If you want to play more Roblox titles with freebies, check out our Tongue Battles Codes and Strongman Simulator Codes articles, too!

Danilo Grbović is an esteemed code writer for GAMURS and a recognized authority in the gaming world. His status as a certified weeb is backed by extensive knowledge and expertise in anime, especially in sourcing codes for Anime Roblox Games with unmatched proficiency. Having honed his skills in gaming to the extent of metaphorically speedrunning Sonic 3 & Knuckles prenatally, he embodies gaming prowess. Known for his insightful commentary on Silent Hill 3 and Nier Replicant, his opinions are valued by gamers who appreciate depth and nuance.