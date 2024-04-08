Prior Extinction Codes (April 2024)

This is the most realistic dinosaur simulator survival game you’ll find on Roblox. Take control of different types of dinosaurs—from carnivores to herbivores, aquatic to terrestrial. The choice is yours! To get even more dinosaur types, redeem Prior Extinction codes!

Recommended Videos

All Prior Extinction Codes List

Prior Extinction Codes (Working)

Easter: Use for 1 Melanistic Egg, 1 Leucastic Egg, 1 Katan Egg, 1 Gadol Egg, and 1 Kabiyr Egg

Prior Extinction Codes (Expired)

PostTV

2yearsBirthday

Related: Fishing Simulator Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Prior Extinction

To redeem Prior Extinction codes, follow our easy guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Prior Extinction on Roblox. Press the Codes button on the left side of the screen. Enter the code in the text box. Press the USE CODE button and enjoy your freebies!

If you want to play more Roblox titles with freebies, check out our Tongue Battles Codes and Strongman Simulator Codes articles, too!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more