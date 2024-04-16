NU Carnival Bliss Codes (April 2024)

If you love boys as much as girls on Tumblr love cannibalism, then we have a treat for you. Fusing fantasy tropes and hot men, you get the best of both worlds. To have the perfect experience with dragons and himbos, we bring you NU: Carnival—Bliss codes.
Recommended Videos
All NU Carnival Bliss Codes List
NU Carnival Bliss Codes (Working)
- XYADPYNRKW24XBT: Use for x200 Spirit Gems
- P2IVQK70IK1RTC4: Use for x500 Spirit Gems and x100K Coins
- E8IIMD0BY7RJXHG: Use for x200 Spirit Gems
- 2CZZM67BGNXB1BI: Use for 50K Coins and x20 Tiny Boosts
NU Carnival Bliss Codes (Expired)
- 7WH93ITE03K1P4W
- Y8F8AT8HE8R8COO
- KEIKAKUCARNIVAL
- BL583AD4EC9UTE7
- 86LO3VEYO5U754
- 7NU5LO98V2EU0PH
- N4U9C6ANI531S8T
- 20P2K3LI9V5ETHX
- 4K2U8YA78R9YA5L
- 7R9EI5DA23Y1M1F
- B4L2AD35E9DA6RP
Related: Monster Never Cry Codes
How to Redeem Codes in NU Carnival Bliss
To redeem the codes for NU: Carnival – Bliss (available on the App Store and Google Play), follow our easy guide below:
- Open NU: Carnival – Bliss on your device.
- Finish the tutorial.
- Press the button with three lines in the top-right corner.
- Click on the Other tab.
- Press the Redeem code button.
- Enter your code in the pop-up text box.
- Hit OK and enjoy your freebies!
If you want to play more mobile games with free rewards, check out our AFK Journey Codes and Solo Challenging Simulator Codes articles, too!
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more