NU Carnival Bliss Codes (April 2024)

If you love boys as much as girls on Tumblr love cannibalism, then we have a treat for you. Fusing fantasy tropes and hot men, you get the best of both worlds. To have the perfect experience with dragons and himbos, we bring you NU: Carnival—Bliss codes.

All NU Carnival Bliss Codes List

NU Carnival Bliss Codes (Working)

XYADPYNRKW24XBT : Use for x200 Spirit Gems

: Use for x200 Spirit Gems P2IVQK70IK1RTC4 : Use for x500 Spirit Gems and x100K Coins

: Use for x500 Spirit Gems and x100K Coins E8IIMD0BY7RJXHG : Use for x200 Spirit Gems

: Use for x200 Spirit Gems 2CZZM67BGNXB1BI: Use for 50K Coins and x20 Tiny Boosts

NU Carnival Bliss Codes (Expired)

7WH93ITE03K1P4W

Y8F8AT8HE8R8COO

KEIKAKUCARNIVAL

BL583AD4EC9UTE7

86LO3VEYO5U754

7NU5LO98V2EU0PH

N4U9C6ANI531S8T

20P2K3LI9V5ETHX

4K2U8YA78R9YA5L

7R9EI5DA23Y1M1F

B4L2AD35E9DA6RP

How to Redeem Codes in NU Carnival Bliss

To redeem the codes for NU: Carnival – Bliss (available on the App Store and Google Play), follow our easy guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open NU: Carnival – Bliss on your device. Finish the tutorial. Press the button with three lines in the top-right corner. Click on the Other tab. Press the Redeem code button. Enter your code in the pop-up text box. Hit OK and enjoy your freebies!

