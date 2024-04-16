NU Carnival Bliss Official Summer Art
Image via DarkWind Ltd.
Category:
Video Games
Codes

NU Carnival Bliss Codes (April 2024)

Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
|
Published: Apr 16, 2024 08:47 am

If you love boys as much as girls on Tumblr love cannibalism, then we have a treat for you. Fusing fantasy tropes and hot men, you get the best of both worlds. To have the perfect experience with dragons and himbos, we bring you NU: Carnival—Bliss codes.

Recommended Videos

All NU Carnival Bliss Codes List

NU Carnival Bliss Codes (Working)

  • XYADPYNRKW24XBT: Use for x200 Spirit Gems
  • P2IVQK70IK1RTC4: Use for x500 Spirit Gems and x100K Coins
  • E8IIMD0BY7RJXHG: Use for x200 Spirit Gems
  • 2CZZM67BGNXB1BI: Use for 50K Coins and x20 Tiny Boosts

NU Carnival Bliss Codes (Expired)

  • 7WH93ITE03K1P4W
  • Y8F8AT8HE8R8COO
  • KEIKAKUCARNIVAL
  • BL583AD4EC9UTE7
  • 86LO3VEYO5U754
  • 7NU5LO98V2EU0PH
  • N4U9C6ANI531S8T
  • 20P2K3LI9V5ETHX
  • 4K2U8YA78R9YA5L
  • 7R9EI5DA23Y1M1F
  • B4L2AD35E9DA6RP

Related: Monster Never Cry Codes

How to Redeem Codes in NU Carnival Bliss

To redeem the codes for NU: Carnival – Bliss (available on the App Store and Google Play), follow our easy guide below:

NU Carnival Bliss code redemption system
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open NU: Carnival – Bliss on your device.
  2. Finish the tutorial.
  3. Press the button with three lines in the top-right corner.
  4. Click on the Other tab.
  5. Press the Redeem code button.
  6. Enter your code in the pop-up text box.
  7. Hit OK and enjoy your freebies!

If you want to play more mobile games with free rewards, check out our AFK Journey Codes and Solo Challenging Simulator Codes articles, too!

Post Tag:
codes
NU: Carnival Bliss
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Evade Codes (April 2024)
Evade Official Render
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Evade Codes (April 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Rapid Rumble Codes (April 2024)
Promo image for Rapid Rumble.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Rapid Rumble Codes (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Fishing Simulator Codes (April 2024)
Promo image for Fishing Simulator.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Fishing Simulator Codes (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 16, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Evade Codes (April 2024)
Evade Official Render
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Evade Codes (April 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Rapid Rumble Codes (April 2024)
Promo image for Rapid Rumble.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Rapid Rumble Codes (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Fishing Simulator Codes (April 2024)
Promo image for Fishing Simulator.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Fishing Simulator Codes (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 16, 2024
Author
Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbović is an esteemed code writer for GAMURS and a recognized authority in the gaming world. His status as a certified weeb is backed by extensive knowledge and expertise in anime, especially in sourcing codes for Anime Roblox Games with unmatched proficiency. Having honed his skills in gaming to the extent of metaphorically speedrunning Sonic 3 & Knuckles prenatally, he embodies gaming prowess. Known for his insightful commentary on Silent Hill 3 and Nier Replicant, his opinions are valued by gamers who appreciate depth and nuance.