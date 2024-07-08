Highway Legends Codes (July 2024)

Updated: July 8, 2024
Added new codes!
The best and fastest vehicles in this fun car driving simulator are the most expensive ones. While you’ll earn money driving around the map, there’s a much faster way to obtain a ton of cash. Redeem Highway Legends codes to get cha-ching and purchase your dream car more easily!
All Highway Legends Codes List
Working Highway Legends Codes
- 1mvisits: Use for $25K (New)
- dealershipcode: Use for $15K (New)
- behindgarage: Use for $35K (New)
- grassarea: Use for $20K
- holeinthemap: Use for $60K
- hiddenfountain: Use for $15K
- hiddenforest: Use for $15K
Expired Highway Legends Codes
- There are currently no expired Highway Legends codes.
How to Redeem Codes in Highway Legends
Follow our simple instructions below to redeem Highway Legends codes easily:
- Open Highway Legends on Roblox.
- Click the Twitter bird icon on the left side of the screen.
- Enter your code into the Code here… field.
- Click Redeem to get your rewards.
