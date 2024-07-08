Highway Legends Codes (July 2024)

Updated: July 8, 2024 Added new codes!

The best and fastest vehicles in this fun car driving simulator are the most expensive ones. While you’ll earn money driving around the map, there’s a much faster way to obtain a ton of cash. Redeem Highway Legends codes to get cha-ching and purchase your dream car more easily!

All Highway Legends Codes List

Working Highway Legends Codes

1mvisits : Use for $25K (New)

: Use for $25K dealershipcode : Use for $15K (New)

: Use for $15K behindgarage : Use for $35K (New)

: Use for $35K grassarea : Use for $20K

: Use for $20K holeinthemap : Use for $60K

: Use for $60K hiddenfountain : Use for $15K

: Use for $15K hiddenforest: Use for $15K

Expired Highway Legends Codes

There are currently no expired Highway Legends codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Highway Legends

Follow our simple instructions below to redeem Highway Legends codes easily:

Image by The Escapist

Open Highway Legends on Roblox. Click the Twitter bird icon on the left side of the screen. Enter your code into the Code here… field. Click Redeem to get your rewards.

