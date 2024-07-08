Highway Legends promo image
Video Games
Highway Legends Codes (July 2024)

Kristina Timotic
Published: Jul 8, 2024

Updated: July 8, 2024

Added new codes!

The best and fastest vehicles in this fun car driving simulator are the most expensive ones. While you’ll earn money driving around the map, there’s a much faster way to obtain a ton of cash. Redeem Highway Legends codes to get cha-ching and purchase your dream car more easily!

All Highway Legends Codes List

Working Highway Legends Codes

  • 1mvisits: Use for $25K (New)
  • dealershipcode: Use for $15K (New)
  • behindgarage: Use for $35K (New)
  • grassarea: Use for $20K
  • holeinthemap: Use for $60K
  • hiddenfountain: Use for $15K
  • hiddenforest: Use for $15K

Expired Highway Legends Codes

  • There are currently no expired Highway Legends codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Highway Legends

Follow our simple instructions below to redeem Highway Legends codes easily:

  1. Open Highway Legends on Roblox.
  2. Click the Twitter bird icon on the left side of the screen.
  3. Enter your code into the Code here… field.
  4. Click Redeem to get your rewards.

