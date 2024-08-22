Roblox Fat Race Codes (August 2024)

Updated August 22, 2024 We searched for new codes!

Imagine eating all of your favorite food as much as you want while racing for wins. The more food you consume, the faster you’ll be as you race against others and try to claim that top spot on the leaderboard. Fat Race codes can get you there more quickly!

Active Fat Race Codes

1KLIKES : Use for 40 Gems and Rare Clover

: Use for 40 Gems and Rare Clover 100LIKES : Use for 10 Gems and Rare Short Swords

: Use for 10 Gems and Rare Short Swords WELCOME: Use for 50 Gems and Rare Short Swords

Expired Fat Race Codes

There are currently no expired Fat Race codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Fat Race

Our guide below will show you how to use Roblox Fat Race codes:

Launch Fat Race in Roblox. Press the cogwheel button in the lower-right corner to open the settings window. Click the Codes button to open the redemption box. Type a code into the text box. Hit Claim to get your free goodies.

