Plane Race promo image
Image via OwlVision
Category:
Video Games
Codes

Plane Race Codes (August 2024)

Image of Kristina Timotic
Kristina Timotic
|

Published: Aug 2, 2024 08:46 am

Updated: August 2, 2024

Found the latest codes!

Recommended Videos

Enjoy the strangely calming effect of a Roblox clicker game while flying a plane! Like in other similar experiences, you must train to gain Strength and have a better chance of winning. Plane Race codes provide a bunch of freebies that will bring you much closer to your goal!

All Plane Race Codes List

Working Plane Race Codes

  • mxb games: Use for free rewards
  • party: Use for free rewards
  • summer: Use for free rewards
  • beach: Use for free rewards
  • kayo: Use for free rewards
  • plane: Use for free rewards
  • release: Use for free rewards
  • 40klikes: Use for free rewards

Expired Plane Race Codes

  • There are no expired Plane Race codes.

Related: Airplane Simulator Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Plane Race

To redeem Plane Race codes, follow the steps below:

How to redeem codes in Plane Race
Image by The Escapist
  1. Launch Plane Race on Roblox.
  2. Click the Codes button on the right side of the screen.
  3. Follow @kayoodev on X and enter your X username.
  4. Click Verify.
  5. Enter a working code into the text field.
  6. Press Redeem to get your rewards.

To get freebies in more racing games on Roblox, head over to our Go Kart Race Codes and Roller Skate Racing Codes articles and claim all the free rewards.

Post Tag:
codes
Plane Race
Roblox
Roblox Codes
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Kristina Timotic
Kristina Timotic
Kristina Timotic is a Codes Staff Writer who prides herself on her research abilities. No code will remain unredeemed on her watch! When she's not forced to watch Masha and the Bear with her toddler, she enjoys beating her husband in Halo, playing Asterix and Obelix XXL on Nintendo Switch, and watching makeup tutorials on YouTube.