Plane Race Codes (August 2024)

Updated: August 2, 2024 Found the latest codes!

Enjoy the strangely calming effect of a Roblox clicker game while flying a plane! Like in other similar experiences, you must train to gain Strength and have a better chance of winning. Plane Race codes provide a bunch of freebies that will bring you much closer to your goal!

All Plane Race Codes List

Working Plane Race Codes

mxb games : Use for free rewards

: Use for free rewards party : Use for free rewards

: Use for free rewards summer : Use for free rewards

: Use for free rewards beach : Use for free rewards

: Use for free rewards kayo : Use for free rewards

: Use for free rewards plane : Use for free rewards

: Use for free rewards release : Use for free rewards

: Use for free rewards 40klikes: Use for free rewards

Expired Plane Race Codes

There are no expired Plane Race codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Plane Race

To redeem Plane Race codes, follow the steps below:

Image by The Escapist

Launch Plane Race on Roblox. Click the Codes button on the right side of the screen. Follow @kayoodev on X and enter your X username. Click Verify. Enter a working code into the text field. Press Redeem to get your rewards.

