Airplane Simulator Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 7, 2024
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Well, actually, it is one of the many aircraft you can fly in Airplane Simulator. Earn money by signing contracts and traveling to all kinds of exciting destinations. If you want to fly the best planes quickly, Airplane Simulator codes can help!
All Airplane Simulator Codes List
Active Airplane Simulator Codes
- VULCAN: Use for 25k Cash
- EASTER: Use for 50k Cash
- XMAS: Use for 50k Cash
- YF23: Use for 50k Cash
- AS2: Use for 70k Cash
- B1: Use for 50k Cash
Expired Airplane Simulator Codes
- LIVERY
- HALLOW
- FestiveFrenzy
- FALCON
- CHINOOK
- STUNTS
- LIKES1500
- 6thGEN
- LIKES20K
- MILITARY
- 1YEAR
- COLORS
- 500K
- DELTA
- 100M
- RACE
- RELEASE
- SPACE
- CONTRACT
- 5000LIKES
- LIKES15K
- USA
- AF1
- ANGEL
- 200KMEMBERS
- RESCUE
- UPDATE5
- 50MIL
- AIRLINES
- LIKES10K
- NEWYEAR
- 300K
- SKYFIGHTERS
How to Redeem Codes in Airplane Simulator
Redeeming Airplane Simulator codes is a simple process—check out our guide below:
- Run Airplane Simulator in Roblox.
- Play or skip the tutorial (if you haven’t already done so).
- Click on the cogwheel icon in the left menu.
- Use the Enter Code field to input an active code.
- Click on ENTER to get your freebies!
