Airplane Simulator Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 7, 2024 Looked for new codes!

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Well, actually, it is one of the many aircraft you can fly in Airplane Simulator. Earn money by signing contracts and traveling to all kinds of exciting destinations. If you want to fly the best planes quickly, Airplane Simulator codes can help!

All Airplane Simulator Codes List

Active Airplane Simulator Codes

VULCAN : Use for 25k Cash

: Use for 25k Cash EASTER : Use for 50k Cash

: Use for 50k Cash XMAS : Use for 50k Cash

: Use for 50k Cash YF23 : Use for 50k Cash

: Use for 50k Cash AS2 : Use for 70k Cash

: Use for 70k Cash B1: Use for 50k Cash

Expired Airplane Simulator Codes

LIVERY

HALLOW

FestiveFrenzy

FALCON

CHINOOK

STUNTS

LIKES1500

6thGEN

LIKES20K

MILITARY

1YEAR

COLORS

500K

DELTA

100M

RACE

RELEASE

SPACE

CONTRACT

5000LIKES

LIKES15K

USA

AF1

ANGEL

200KMEMBERS

RESCUE

UPDATE5

50MIL

AIRLINES

LIKES10K

NEWYEAR

300K

SKYFIGHTERS

How to Redeem Codes in Airplane Simulator

Redeeming Airplane Simulator codes is a simple process—check out our guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Run Airplane Simulator in Roblox. Play or skip the tutorial (if you haven’t already done so). Click on the cogwheel icon in the left menu. Use the Enter Code field to input an active code. Click on ENTER to get your freebies!

