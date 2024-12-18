Brainrot Tower Defense Codes (December 2024)

Updated: December 18, 2024

Once upon a time, all was nice and dandy in the world of memes. However, one day, the evil meme came and infected almost everyone with brainrot. Now, it’s up to you and the most noble tower units of Brainrot Tower Defense to save the day.

Fighting brainrot is a pretty arduous task, so it would be wise for you to use the help of Brainrot Tower Defense codes, which will give you all the towers and potions you might need—for free! For another wacky TD title, check out our article on Tower Defense Simulator codes and collect all the free goodies in that game, too!

All Brainrot Tower Defense Codes List

Active Brainrot Tower Defense Codes

FanumAteAura : Use for x1 Aura Potion

: Use for x1 Aura Potion SigmaToilet : Use for x10 Divine Toilets

: Use for x10 Divine Toilets EMP : Use for rewards

: Use for rewards Macedonia : Use for rewards

: Use for rewards Spaxy: Use for rewards

Expired Brainrot Tower Defense Codes

There are no expired Brainrot Tower Defense Codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Brainrot Tower Defense

Redeeming Brainrot Tower Defense codes doesn’t require a lot of brainpower—here’s what you need to do:

Run Brainrot Tower Defense in Roblox. Click on the Shop button in the menu on the left. Scroll down until you reach the Redeem Codes section. Input an active code into the Enter Code field. Press Enter on your keyboard to grab your freebies.

How to Find More Brainrot Tower Defense Codes

You can scavenge for Brainrot Tower Defense codes on your own by joining the Brainrot Tower Defense Discord channel, following the developer’s X profile (@ItsNoahWho), and joining the Who A Chic Roblox group. However, you can get all the newest codes more efficiently by bookmarking our article because we make sure to always keep it up-to-date with the latest code drops.

Why Are My Brainrot Tower Defense Codes Not Working?

While brainrot is the biggest enemy of memes, it is typos that break your Brainrot Tower Defense codes. Avoid inputting the codes manually and rely on the good old copy/paste approach instead. If you’re still not getting any free goodies, then the code you’re trying to enter has most likely expired. Let us know so that we can update our article promptly.

What Is Brainrot Tower Defense?

Brainrot Tower Defense is a wacky Roblox tower defense game in which you collect meme-based tower units to fight off waves of corrupted foes. You can fight against the ever-growing brainrot on your own or have your friends join you. Upgrade your towers’ Traits by using Gems and make them more powerful in your endless war to save the world of memes and make it funny again.

