Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Promo image for FragPunk
Image via Bad Guitar Studio
Category:
Video Games
Codes

FragPunk Codes (March 2025)

Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
|

Published: Mar 7, 2025 07:58 am

Updated March 7, 2025

We added new codes!

Recommended Videos

There are no rules in FragPunk, and that’s what makes this game chaotic and exciting. You can turn the tables around with cards and destroy your enemies in so many ways, and they’ll end up fuming and likely breaking keyboards.

You can get your hands on sticker packs and other handy goodies via FragPunk codes. Make this game even more fun than it already is with the claimable items below. You can get your hands on Valorant Redeem Codes as well.

All FragPunk Codes List

Active FragPunk Codes

  • TENZFP2025: Use for x1.5k Gold, x10 Original Pop Cans, and a Basic Sticker Pack
  • SHROUDFP2025: Use for x1.5k Gold, x10 Original Pop Cans, and a Basic Sticker Pack
  • FRAGPUNKFPS: Use for x1.5k Gold and x100 Lancer Skin Keys
  • RECRENTFP2025: Use for x1.5k Gold, x10 Original Pop Cans, and a Basic Sticker Pack
  • FRAGPUNK2025: Use for x300 Gold, x168 FragPunk Coins, and a Wild Dawn Sticker Pack

Expired FragPunk Codes

  • There are currently no expired FragPunk codes.

Related: Strinova Codes

How to Redeem Codes in FragPunk

Before you start a new match, you should look at our guide below to learn how to use FragPunk codes:

How to redeem FragPunk codes
Image by The Escapist
  1. Run FragPunk on your device.
  2. Complete the tutorial.
  3. Once you’re in the lobby press the ESC button to open the side menu.
  4. Press the Redemption Code button.
  5. Enter a code into the text field.
  6. Hit Confirm to get prizes.

This shooter experience is all about tactics, so you should check out all the shard cards on the FragPunk Wiki before you start a match. You can become OP with these cards and win the game ASAP, so get ahead of others and strategize.

Why Are My FragPunk Codes Not Working?

Some of the FragPunk codes on our list might have expired by the time you’re reading this. You should double-check them first by copying/pasting the codes, but if you made no typos, then they’re likely outdated and should be reported to us.

What is FragPunk?

FragPunk is a 5v5 shooter game, but it’s not like any other you’ve seen so far. What makes this experience unique are the shard cards that allow players to do many things, even lay eggs for HP. If you’re up for a chaotic multiplayer game, then you’re in for a blast.

You can also redeem the Call of Duty Mobile Codes and PUBG Mobile Codes to get your hands on some pretty amazing rewards.

Post Tag:
codes
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
related content
related content