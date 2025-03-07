FragPunk Codes (March 2025)

Updated March 7, 2025 We added new codes!

There are no rules in FragPunk, and that’s what makes this game chaotic and exciting. You can turn the tables around with cards and destroy your enemies in so many ways, and they’ll end up fuming and likely breaking keyboards.

You can get your hands on sticker packs and other handy goodies via FragPunk codes. Make this game even more fun than it already is with the claimable items below. You can get your hands on Valorant Redeem Codes as well.

All FragPunk Codes List

Active FragPunk Codes

TENZFP2025 : Use for x1.5k Gold, x10 Original Pop Cans, and a Basic Sticker Pack

: Use for x1.5k Gold, x10 Original Pop Cans, and a Basic Sticker Pack SHROUDFP2025 : Use for x1.5k Gold, x10 Original Pop Cans, and a Basic Sticker Pack

: Use for x1.5k Gold, x10 Original Pop Cans, and a Basic Sticker Pack FRAGPUNKFPS : Use for x1.5k Gold and x100 Lancer Skin Keys

: Use for x1.5k Gold and x100 Lancer Skin Keys RECRENTFP2025 : Use for x1.5k Gold, x10 Original Pop Cans, and a Basic Sticker Pack

: Use for x1.5k Gold, x10 Original Pop Cans, and a Basic Sticker Pack FRAGPUNK2025: Use for x300 Gold, x168 FragPunk Coins, and a Wild Dawn Sticker Pack

Expired FragPunk Codes

There are currently no expired FragPunk codes.

How to Redeem Codes in FragPunk

Before you start a new match, you should look at our guide below to learn how to use FragPunk codes:

Run FragPunk on your device. Complete the tutorial. Once you’re in the lobby press the ESC button to open the side menu. Press the Redemption Code button. Enter a code into the text field. Hit Confirm to get prizes.

FragPunk Wiki Link

This shooter experience is all about tactics, so you should check out all the shard cards on the FragPunk Wiki before you start a match. You can become OP with these cards and win the game ASAP, so get ahead of others and strategize.

Why Are My FragPunk Codes Not Working?

Some of the FragPunk codes on our list might have expired by the time you’re reading this. You should double-check them first by copying/pasting the codes, but if you made no typos, then they’re likely outdated and should be reported to us.

What is FragPunk?

FragPunk is a 5v5 shooter game, but it’s not like any other you’ve seen so far. What makes this experience unique are the shard cards that allow players to do many things, even lay eggs for HP. If you’re up for a chaotic multiplayer game, then you’re in for a blast.

