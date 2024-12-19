Lootify Codes (December 2024)

Updated December 19, 2024 We searched for new codes!

The worst thing that can happen is getting ragged clothes and a broom to fight mighty bosses. Just keep clicking the chest in Lootify, and then you’ll surely get the best armory and weapons, or eventually, you will.

You’d be luckier if you had Lootify codes, but sadly, there are none to redeem. The feature might be added soon because every player deserves some luck in getting the best combat gear. It’s time to do some anime training and redeeming Anime Training RNG Codes.

All Lootify Codes List

Active Lootify Codes

There are currently no active Lootify codes.

Expired Lootify Codes

There are currently no expired Lootify codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Lootify

Sadly, there is no Lootify code redemption system. We have yet to find more information regarding this feature, but for now, we can only speculate that it will be implemented in one of the future updates. We will add both the codes and the guide the moment that the developers add the feature.

How to Get More Lootify Codes

When the developers decide to add the Lootify code redemption system, they’ll likely announce it on their Lootify Discord and Yes Madam Roblox group. You can join both platforms, but also make sure to bookmark this page because we’ll definitely update it the moment this feature becomes available.

Why Are My Lootify Codes Not Working?

If you manually type in Lootify codes, then you’re likely making typos, which are a big no-no. By copying/pasting codes, you’ll save yourself time and have less of a chance of making typos. Incorrectly entering codes isn’t the only reason one gets an error message as codes expire. So, if you’ve stumbled upon outdated codes, you should let us know ASAP.

What is Lootify?

Lootify is a Roblox title that combines RNG with combat. You open chests for armor and weapons, which are the necessary items for survival on the battlefield. Enemies will block your paths and challenge you to battle, and if you’re lucky, you’ll get great gear to destroy them in a few hits.

