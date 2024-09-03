Borderlands The Pre-Sequel SHiFT Codes (September 2024)

Updated: September 3, 2024 Found new codes!

Maybe you’re an FPS fan looking to jump into an excellent looter shooter. Perhaps you’re a long-time fan of the Borderlands series or recovering from the horrendous movie adaptation. Whatever background you hail from, these Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel SHiFT codes will guarantee you have a good time!

All Borderlands The Pre-Sequel SHiFT Codes List

Active Borderlands The Pre-Sequel SHiFT codes

SXFBT-39953-J33TT-3T333-KSHW6 : Use for 50 Golden Keys (New)

: Use for 50 Golden Keys WS5JB-K9KHH-WRC6S-FJ3JT-ZZZZK : Use for Golden keys and Skeleton keys (New)

: Use for Golden keys and Skeleton keys ZRFB3-WXCB3-J3TJ3-BJT3B-SCKF3 : Use for 3 Golden Keys (New)

: Use for 3 Golden Keys KW53T-K6K59-C5FBR-CXBJB-TZFRBL : Use for Spring Fling skins (Xbox only)

: Use for Spring Fling skins (Xbox only) KW53T-K6K95-H6BCJ-HTCJB-TZF36 : Use for Spring Fling skins (PlayStation only)

: Use for Spring Fling skins (PlayStation only) KCCTJ-H5FST-BTBBT-3B33B-BTH5Z : Use for Spring Fling skins (Steam only)

: Use for Spring Fling skins (Steam only) CKWJT-HZK39-CKXJX-CR3JB-3WSZB : Use for a Machine Sniper Rifle (Xbox only)

: Use for a Machine Sniper Rifle (Xbox only) KC5JB-JT6RW-96B5J-SBWBT-CCJ9F : Use for a Machine Sniper Rifle (PlayStation only)

: Use for a Machine Sniper Rifle (PlayStation only) W5KBJ-H9FX3-TBTJ3-T3J3T-RRCTS : Use for a Machine Sniper Rifle (Steam only)

: Use for a Machine Sniper Rifle (Steam only) CSCB3-STW6X-THCHC-HBTBJ-3ZFZH : Use for 5 PAX West Keys (Must link 2K account)

: Use for 5 PAX West Keys (Must link 2K account) CSWTB-TZCZH-WFC6Z-633TT-SJ6JS : Use for 10 Golden Keys

: Use for 10 Golden Keys 59KBB-95FSS-WRKRH-FJJJ3-KT6K6 : Use for 10 Golden Keys

: Use for 10 Golden Keys HFX3T-KWHCJ-BBJ3T-3JTJB-X3KTR : Use for a Golden Key

: Use for a Golden Key ZFXJB-BCSKT-TT3J3-JJTB3-XB965 : Use for a Golden Key

: Use for a Golden Key HFFJT-6KZCT-3J333-TT3BB-XK6CS : Use for a Golden Key

: Use for a Golden Key 96FJT-WFZWJ-J3JJJ-BBT3B-XFKSW : Use for a Golden Key

: Use for a Golden Key ZXRTT-SKHCJ-B3TTT-JBTTT-JTRHH : Use for a Golden Key

: Use for a Golden Key 966BB-TXSKJ-JJJ3J-333J3-XK56J : Use for a Golden Key

: Use for a Golden Key 59CJ3-CHTR6-JHKSK-SJ33B-WXRTX : Use for SDCC 2025 Golden Keys

: Use for SDCC 2025 Golden Keys 5CKTB-CHTXR-RZBRB-TJ3JT-H6K59 : Use for 5 Golden Keys

: Use for 5 Golden Keys KK5BT-TSTX6-RHBRT-TBBJJ-69RHH : Use for 5 Golden Keys

: Use for 5 Golden Keys WWWTB-F63F6-R9JR3-3BJ3T-WW9XW : Use for 5 Golden Keys

: Use for 5 Golden Keys WC5JJ-HXTRF-XHTRJ-BJBJJ-HXW3F : Use for 5 Golden Keys

: Use for 5 Golden Keys KCCJ3-XCBX6-R9TFB-TB3J3-6C3WR : Use for 5 Golden Keys

: Use for 5 Golden Keys W5KBB-9K3XF-R9BFT-J3BBJ-BF9K9 : Use for 5 Golden Keys

: Use for 5 Golden Keys WCCJB-JWJRF-FSB63-JJJ3T-WWSSJ : Use for 5 Golden Keys

: Use for 5 Golden Keys KKWBB-5KJ6X-XSBF3-B3JT3-BWB6C : Use for 5 Golden Keys

: Use for 5 Golden Keys KKWBJ-6B5FJ-3JJBT-JBBJB-WWH6X : Use for 25 Golden Keys (PC only)

: Use for 25 Golden Keys (PC only) 5C5JJ-WBTT6-36KB3-JBB3J-T6CF3 : Use for 5 Golden Keys (PC only)

: Use for 5 Golden Keys (PC only) C5CJ3-JT33X-3FKTB-TJJBT-JWFKX : Use for 5 Golden Keys (PC only)

: Use for 5 Golden Keys (PC only) K5WTB-SS9ZK-BXKTT-BJ3JT-5BJCJ : Use for 5 Golden Keys (PC only)

: Use for 5 Golden Keys (PC only) WCKTB-6999K-J6C3T-TJT33-CZCK5 : Use for 5 Golden Keys (PC only)

: Use for 5 Golden Keys (PC only) WCW3J-KSSZC-BR5JB-JJTTB-XF9FZ : Use for 5 Golden Keys (PC only)

: Use for 5 Golden Keys (PC only) WKCTT-J99HC-BXKTJ-JJTB3-JK39J : Use for 5 Golden Keys (PC only)

: Use for 5 Golden Keys (PC only) WW53B-HXSSK-36WTB-TJ3JT-WFBT6 : Use for 5 Golden Keys (PC only)

: Use for 5 Golden Keys (PC only) CWCBJ-X6Z9W-36CBT-TT3B3-3RRXZ : Use for 5 Golden Keys (PC only)

: Use for 5 Golden Keys (PC only) KCKJT-36SZW-JRCT3-J33TT-TFSBH : Use for 5 Golden Keys (PC only)

: Use for 5 Golden Keys (PC only) K553B-ZW9ZC-J65TT-3TBJJ-9F66H : Use for 5 Golden Keys (PC only)

: Use for 5 Golden Keys (PC only) KW5TJ-X5SSW-B6CJ3-33TJB-RCRRX : Use for 5 Golden Keys (PC only)

: Use for 5 Golden Keys (PC only) 5WCT3-55ZZ5-JRCJ3-T3JBT-BHHRJ : Use for 5 Golden Keys (PC only)

: Use for 5 Golden Keys (PC only) KK5B3-35SHK-3F53B-JBTBT-RCR3C : Use for 5 Golden Keys (PC only)

: Use for 5 Golden Keys (PC only) 5K5BB-9JZSK-TRC3B-3JBTJ-JX556 : Use for 5 Golden Keys (PC only)

: Use for 5 Golden Keys (PC only) CKCJB-FB9ZK-TF5TJ-J333J-WRWS3 : Use for 5 Golden Keys (PC only)

: Use for 5 Golden Keys (PC only) CKKT3-K3SHK-3RK3B-3JB33-ZHRZJ : Use for 5 Golden Keys (PC only)

: Use for 5 Golden Keys (PC only) KKC3T-B3ZSW-TRKJ3-3TB3T-XRBCB : Use for 5 Golden Keys (PC only)

: Use for 5 Golden Keys (PC only) 555B3-ZHF9K-JXC33-JBJBT-BF6FS : Use for 5 Golden Keys (PC only)

: Use for 5 Golden Keys (PC only) 5CC3J-6WCJ3-C333J-JBJ3J-J95RK : Use for 3 Golden Keys (PC only)

: Use for 3 Golden Keys (PC only) 5W53J-TRR9K-JXWBJ-3JJJ3-SFWHK : Use for 3 Golden Keys (PC only)

: Use for 3 Golden Keys (PC only) W5WJ3-Z5XH5-TFK3T-BTJJB-CRBHC : Use for 3 Golden Keys (PC only)

: Use for 3 Golden Keys (PC only) CC53J-RKRZC-BR5T3-TJBBT-HBW9S : Use for 3 Golden Keys (PC only)

: Use for 3 Golden Keys (PC only) 5CKTB-CCXZK-JXCJB-TJ3JT-H6KJX : Use for 3 Golden Keys (PC only)

: Use for 3 Golden Keys (PC only) KK5BT-TKXZ5-JFCJT-TBBJJ-69RCX : Use for 3 Golden Keys (PC only)

: Use for 3 Golden Keys (PC only) WC5JJ-HTXSC-TFWJJ-BJBJJ-HXWXB : Use for 3 Golden Keys (PC only)

: Use for 3 Golden Keys (PC only) WWWTB-F36H5-J6KJ3-3BJ3T-WW9RS : Use for 3 Golden Keys (PC only)

: Use for 3 Golden Keys (PC only) 5C5JJ-WJRZ5-T6W33-TJJBT-JRJ9Z : Use for 3 Golden Keys (PC only)

: Use for 3 Golden Keys (PC only) 5CKBJ-BTFSC-TRCJB-3TBJB-X6J6Z : Use for 3 Golden Keys (PC only)

: Use for 3 Golden Keys (PC only) W5KBB-9S5ZC-J6CBT-J3BBJ-BF9FB : Use for 3 Golden Keys (PC only)

: Use for 3 Golden Keys (PC only) KCCJ3-XHCZ5-J6WBB-TB3J3-6C3WT : Use for 3 Golden Keys (PC only)

: Use for 3 Golden Keys (PC only) WWK3B-SSBZF-9TFKJ-HBK3T-FRRST : Use for 25 Golden Keys (PlayStation only)

: Use for 25 Golden Keys (PlayStation only) 555JT-6TTX5-SFBKT-HTW33-T3F3T : Use for 25 Golden Keys (PlayStation only)

: Use for 25 Golden Keys (PlayStation only) CWWT3-RSBZ6-ZJ65B-HBWTT-6KX33 : Use for 5 Golden Keys (PlayStation only)

: Use for 5 Golden Keys (PlayStation only) KKK3T-CHJZ6-HTRKB-HBK3J-BFF5F : Use for 5 Golden Keys (PlayStation only)

: Use for 5 Golden Keys (PlayStation only) WKWBJ-3ZBZX-SBFWT-H3KJT-5JR9S : Use for 5 Golden Keys (PlayStation only)

: Use for 5 Golden Keys (PlayStation only) K5CBT-SRTSR-HBFC3-SJK33-WXFBC : Use for 5 Golden Keys (PlayStation only)

: Use for 5 Golden Keys (PlayStation only) KCK3B-6RTH6-9JX5B-ZTC3J-SZJSZ : Use for 5 Golden Keys (PlayStation only)

: Use for 5 Golden Keys (PlayStation only) KC53J-C6BSX-93FW3-93W3T-6TZJF : Use for 5 Golden Keys (PlayStation only)

: Use for 5 Golden Keys (PlayStation only) W55J3-BXJ9R-SBRKJ-STWJ3-F6C99 : Use for 5 Golden Keys (PlayStation only)

: Use for 5 Golden Keys (PlayStation only) 5WKBT-FCTSR-ZB6CT-S35BT-T9JWB : Use for 5 Golden Keys (PlayStation only)

: Use for 5 Golden Keys (PlayStation only) WCC3B-WC3S6-HB65T-S3CJT-J3K5Z : Use for 5 Golden Keys (PlayStation only)

: Use for 5 Golden Keys (PlayStation only) WWCB3-TWJ9F-SJR5B-Z3W3T-HJW9S : Use for 5 Golden Keys (PlayStation only)

: Use for 5 Golden Keys (PlayStation only) 5CWJT-H3JZ6-ZBXCB-935TJ-S93FS : Use for 5 Golden Keys (PlayStation only)

: Use for 5 Golden Keys (PlayStation only) CKWBJ-FBB96-93F5J-HBCTJ-SRBS3 : Use for 5 Golden Keys (PlayStation only)

: Use for 5 Golden Keys (PlayStation only) 5CW3B-K3THR-Z3F53-HT5BJ-KR3C5 : Use for 5 Golden Keys (PlayStation only)

: Use for 5 Golden Keys (PlayStation only) WCWTJ-JTJSX-ZB6K3-SBKJ3-Z6KWT : Use for 5 Golden Keys (PlayStation only)

: Use for 5 Golden Keys (PlayStation only) KW53T-999RR-9JFKT-9JKTB-BSS6X : Use for 5 Golden Keys (PlayStation only)

: Use for 5 Golden Keys (PlayStation only) WW5BB-RHSXR-HTR5J-HTWJB-939SW : Use for 5 Golden Keys (PlayStation only)

: Use for 5 Golden Keys (PlayStation only) 55C3B-CZ9FR-ST6KJ-93KBJ-3RJ9S : Use for 5 Golden Keys (PlayStation only)

: Use for 5 Golden Keys (PlayStation only) 5CC3J-6WCJ5-B935J-SBK3J-J95H3 : Use for 3 Golden Keys (PlayStation only)

: Use for 3 Golden Keys (PlayStation only) CKKBB-F5ZRR-ZJFC3-S3WTJ-6ZT6F : Use for 3 Golden Keys (PlayStation only)

: Use for 3 Golden Keys (PlayStation only) WKWTJ-CC9XF-HJR5T-ZTCJB-WTSK6 : Use for 3 Golden Keys (PlayStation only)

: Use for 3 Golden Keys (PlayStation only) WW53B-TWHXX-HTFWB-ZJKTT-9CRCZ : Use for 3 Golden Keys (PlayStation only)

: Use for 3 Golden Keys (PlayStation only) WCKBT-SJH6F-HB65J-9B53J-SFWS3 : Use for 3 Golden Keys (PlayStation only)

: Use for 3 Golden Keys (PlayStation only) WK5JB-6JSRR-HBFCB-Z3C3B-ZJ9JB : Use for 3 Golden Keys (PlayStation only)

: Use for 3 Golden Keys (PlayStation only) W5CBJ-53SFR-Z36K3-9JKT3-JBHHZ : Use for 3 Golden Keys (PlayStation only)

: Use for 3 Golden Keys (PlayStation only) K55J3-JJSFR-9TRC3-ZB5BJ-HHBBK : Use for 3 Golden Keys (PlayStation only)

: Use for 3 Golden Keys (PlayStation only) CWWT3-99F6X-HBXCT-SJC33-56KS3 : Use for 3 Golden Keys (PlayStation only)

: Use for 3 Golden Keys (PlayStation only) K5WTT-FS6RR-ZTRWT-HTK3T-Z95H3 : Use for 3 Golden Keys (PlayStation only)

: Use for 3 Golden Keys (PlayStation only) WWCTT-WHR6R-SB65T-HBW33-SHC9K : Use for 3 Golden Keys (PlayStation only)

: Use for 3 Golden Keys (PlayStation only) K5KBB-3HR6X-Z3RCT-ZTWBT-5WH93 : Use for 3 Golden Keys (PlayStation only)

: Use for 3 Golden Keys (PlayStation only) 5CWJT-H3JW3-XHZBF-563TJ-S93KS : Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only)

: Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only) WCWTJ-JTJKT-XH9J6-KFJJ3-Z6K35 : Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only)

: Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only) K5WTT-FS6JJ-XZSTX-CXJ3T-Z95FH : Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only)

: Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only) 555JT-6TTT9-KCFJX-CXT33-T3FBC : Use for 25 Golden Keys (Xbox only)

: Use for 25 Golden Keys (Xbox only) K5KBB-3HR3T-X9SBX-WXTBT-5WHFK : Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only)

: Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only) WW5BB-RHSTJ-FZS3R-CXTJB-939XF : Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only)

: Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only) WWCB3-TWJ5B-RSS3F-W6T3T-HJWBS : Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only)

: Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only) KC53J-C6BKT-69HT6-56T3T-6TZK3 : Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only)

: Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only) WW53B-TWHTT-FZHTF-WRJTT-9CRBK : Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only)

: Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only) K5CBT-SRTKJ-FHHB6-KRJ33-WXFSH : Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only)

: Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only) WWCTT-WHR3J-RH93X-CFT33-SHCXH : Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only)

: Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only) WCC3B-WC3K3-FH93X-K6BJT-J3KCF : Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only)

: Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only) CWWT3-RSBW3-XS93F-CFTTT-6KXRT : Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only)

: Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only) 5WKBT-FCTKJ-XH9BX-K63BT-T9JHH : Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only)

: Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only) WWK3B-SSBWB-6ZHJR-CFJ3T-FRR3ZL : Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only)

: Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only) W5CBJ-53SBJ-X99J6-5RJT3-JBHSJ : Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only)

: Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only) KKK3T-CHJW3-FZSJF-CFJ3J-BFFHK : Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only)

: Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only) WKWBJ-3ZBWT-RHHTX-C6JJT-5JR63 : Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only)

: Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only) W55J3-BXJ5J-RHSJR-KXTJ3-F6CSH : Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only)

: Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only) KCK3B-6RTC3-6SZ3F-WXB3J-SZJSR : Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only)

: Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only) WCKBT-SJH3B-FH93R-5F33J-SFWFW : Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only)

: Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only) K55J3-JJSBJ-6ZSB6-WF3BJ-HHBFZ : Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only)

: Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only) 5CW3B-K3TCJ-X9H36-CX3BJ-KR3RS : Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only)

: Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only) 5CC3J-6WCR6-F563R-KFJ3J-J95RK : Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only)

: Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only) WKWTJ-CC9TB-FSS3X-WXBJB-WTSSW : Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only)

: Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only) KW53T-999JJ-6SHJX-5RJTB-BSSTK : Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only)

: Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only) 55C3B-CZ9BJ-RZ9JR-56JBJ-3RJTF : Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only)

: Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only) CKWBJ-FBB53-69H3R-CFBTJ-SRBXB : Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only)

: Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only) CKKBB-F5ZJJ-XSHB6-K6TTJ-6ZTRB : Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only)

: Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only) WK5JB-6JSJJ-FHHBF-W6B3B-ZJ9TC : Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only)

: Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only) CWWT3-99F3T-FHZBX-KRB33-56KHK : Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only)

: Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only) HFFJT-6KZCT-3J333-TT3BB-XK6CS : Use for Golden Keys

: Use for Golden Keys CSWTB-TZCZH-WFC6Z-633TT-SJ6JS : Use for Golden Keys and Skeleton Keys

: Use for Golden Keys and Skeleton Keys 96FJT-WFZWJ-J3JJJ-BBT3B-XFKSW : Use for Golden Keys

: Use for Golden Keys 966BB-TXSKJ-JJJ3J-333J3-XK56J : Use for Golden Keys

: Use for Golden Keys ZFXJB-BCSKT-TT3J3-JJTB3-XB965 : Use for Golden Keys

: Use for Golden Keys ZXRTT-SKHCJ-B3TTT-JBTTT-JTRHH : Use for Golden Keys

: Use for Golden Keys 59KBB-95FSS-WRKRH-FJJJ3-KT6K6: Use for Golden Keys and Skeleton Keys

Expired Borderlands The Pre-Sequel SHiFT codes

9F6JT-KXXTJ-BJBB3-JTJT3-TWHFZ

5K53J-J9HK6-FZ3RB-3BTT3-9JF39

ZX6TJ-S3633-BBBJB-BBTJJ-WXZSB

9FX3J-SXRBB-JJBTT-3TTBT-63HJZ

ZRRJB-JRWBJ-3J33B-T3B3B-6WXJZ

H6RTJ-3C5TT-T3TJJ-3B3JJ-3JXBW

HFX3T-C553T-TJTBT-TBTBJ-KB9JF

H6RJ3-K9RT3-TT3JJ-T3JBJ-SWW9H

Z6XJ3-SBRCT-BBJ33-BT3JJ-5RHTK

HR6TT-S65BT-B333B-B3JBB-93CCW

HRFBT-JBRBT-J33BT-JBBJ3-FBSJK

Z6XJT-X9F3B-BJJBT-TJ3BB-X6TR5

96RBT-ZTC33-T3T33-JT3BT-9BHZJ

CZCT3-WXJRR-T9KZC-H3TTJ-CZR6X

HRX3T-65XTJ-TB3TT-TBTBJ-SX3C3

SXFTJ-R6XT3-3JBJ3-BT3B3-ZJJRW

SF6T3-CSWJ3-333JJ-TTTB3-CB3F5

SRRTJ-JTHJT-BTTT3-JJB3B-CZWRK

H6RJB-RW533-TTJBJ-BJJJT-JW53S

How to Redeem SHiFT Codes in Borderlands The Pre-Sequel

Follow along as we guide you through the process of redeeming Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel SHiFT codes step by step:

Image by The Escapist.

Go to the Gearbox SHiFT webpage. Log in to your SHiFT account. Link your gaming account (Xbox Live, PSN, Steam, etc.) to your SHiFT account. Click on the Rewards tab (1) on the left. Type your codes into the code text field (2). Press the Check button (3) to claim your goodies.

Borderlands The Pre-Sequel Wiki link

Although it serves as a spin-off to the series, BTPS delivers an extensive open world with even more content compared to its peers. If you want to learn everything there is to know about the game, pay a visit to the Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel Wiki page and explore every nook and cranny of the game’s wacky universe.

If you want to collect awesome rewards in other games from the Borderlands series, visit our Borderlands 3 SHiFT Codes and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands SHiFT Codes articles, where you’ll find stacks of amazing freebies.

