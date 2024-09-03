Borderlands The Pre-Sequel SHiFT Codes (September 2024)

Updated: September 3, 2024
Maybe you’re an FPS fan looking to jump into an excellent looter shooter. Perhaps you’re a long-time fan of the Borderlands series or recovering from the horrendous movie adaptation. Whatever background you hail from, these Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel SHiFT codes will guarantee you have a good time!
All Borderlands The Pre-Sequel SHiFT Codes List
Active Borderlands The Pre-Sequel SHiFT codes
- SXFBT-39953-J33TT-3T333-KSHW6: Use for 50 Golden Keys (New)
- WS5JB-K9KHH-WRC6S-FJ3JT-ZZZZK: Use for Golden keys and Skeleton keys (New)
- ZRFB3-WXCB3-J3TJ3-BJT3B-SCKF3: Use for 3 Golden Keys (New)
- KW53T-K6K59-C5FBR-CXBJB-TZFRBL: Use for Spring Fling skins (Xbox only)
- KW53T-K6K95-H6BCJ-HTCJB-TZF36: Use for Spring Fling skins (PlayStation only)
- KCCTJ-H5FST-BTBBT-3B33B-BTH5Z: Use for Spring Fling skins (Steam only)
- CKWJT-HZK39-CKXJX-CR3JB-3WSZB: Use for a Machine Sniper Rifle (Xbox only)
- KC5JB-JT6RW-96B5J-SBWBT-CCJ9F: Use for a Machine Sniper Rifle (PlayStation only)
- W5KBJ-H9FX3-TBTJ3-T3J3T-RRCTS: Use for a Machine Sniper Rifle (Steam only)
- CSCB3-STW6X-THCHC-HBTBJ-3ZFZH: Use for 5 PAX West Keys (Must link 2K account)
- CSWTB-TZCZH-WFC6Z-633TT-SJ6JS: Use for 10 Golden Keys
- 59KBB-95FSS-WRKRH-FJJJ3-KT6K6: Use for 10 Golden Keys
- HFX3T-KWHCJ-BBJ3T-3JTJB-X3KTR: Use for a Golden Key
- ZFXJB-BCSKT-TT3J3-JJTB3-XB965: Use for a Golden Key
- HFFJT-6KZCT-3J333-TT3BB-XK6CS: Use for a Golden Key
- 96FJT-WFZWJ-J3JJJ-BBT3B-XFKSW: Use for a Golden Key
- ZXRTT-SKHCJ-B3TTT-JBTTT-JTRHH: Use for a Golden Key
- 966BB-TXSKJ-JJJ3J-333J3-XK56J: Use for a Golden Key
- 59CJ3-CHTR6-JHKSK-SJ33B-WXRTX: Use for SDCC 2025 Golden Keys
- 5CKTB-CHTXR-RZBRB-TJ3JT-H6K59: Use for 5 Golden Keys
- KK5BT-TSTX6-RHBRT-TBBJJ-69RHH: Use for 5 Golden Keys
- WWWTB-F63F6-R9JR3-3BJ3T-WW9XW: Use for 5 Golden Keys
- WC5JJ-HXTRF-XHTRJ-BJBJJ-HXW3F: Use for 5 Golden Keys
- KCCJ3-XCBX6-R9TFB-TB3J3-6C3WR: Use for 5 Golden Keys
- W5KBB-9K3XF-R9BFT-J3BBJ-BF9K9: Use for 5 Golden Keys
- WCCJB-JWJRF-FSB63-JJJ3T-WWSSJ: Use for 5 Golden Keys
- KKWBB-5KJ6X-XSBF3-B3JT3-BWB6C: Use for 5 Golden Keys
- KKWBJ-6B5FJ-3JJBT-JBBJB-WWH6X: Use for 25 Golden Keys (PC only)
- 5C5JJ-WBTT6-36KB3-JBB3J-T6CF3: Use for 5 Golden Keys (PC only)
- C5CJ3-JT33X-3FKTB-TJJBT-JWFKX: Use for 5 Golden Keys (PC only)
- K5WTB-SS9ZK-BXKTT-BJ3JT-5BJCJ: Use for 5 Golden Keys (PC only)
- WCKTB-6999K-J6C3T-TJT33-CZCK5: Use for 5 Golden Keys (PC only)
- WCW3J-KSSZC-BR5JB-JJTTB-XF9FZ: Use for 5 Golden Keys (PC only)
- WKCTT-J99HC-BXKTJ-JJTB3-JK39J: Use for 5 Golden Keys (PC only)
- WW53B-HXSSK-36WTB-TJ3JT-WFBT6: Use for 5 Golden Keys (PC only)
- CWCBJ-X6Z9W-36CBT-TT3B3-3RRXZ: Use for 5 Golden Keys (PC only)
- KCKJT-36SZW-JRCT3-J33TT-TFSBH: Use for 5 Golden Keys (PC only)
- K553B-ZW9ZC-J65TT-3TBJJ-9F66H: Use for 5 Golden Keys (PC only)
- KW5TJ-X5SSW-B6CJ3-33TJB-RCRRX: Use for 5 Golden Keys (PC only)
- 5WCT3-55ZZ5-JRCJ3-T3JBT-BHHRJ: Use for 5 Golden Keys (PC only)
- KK5B3-35SHK-3F53B-JBTBT-RCR3C: Use for 5 Golden Keys (PC only)
- 5K5BB-9JZSK-TRC3B-3JBTJ-JX556: Use for 5 Golden Keys (PC only)
- CKCJB-FB9ZK-TF5TJ-J333J-WRWS3: Use for 5 Golden Keys (PC only)
- CKKT3-K3SHK-3RK3B-3JB33-ZHRZJ: Use for 5 Golden Keys (PC only)
- KKC3T-B3ZSW-TRKJ3-3TB3T-XRBCB: Use for 5 Golden Keys (PC only)
- 555B3-ZHF9K-JXC33-JBJBT-BF6FS: Use for 5 Golden Keys (PC only)
- 5CC3J-6WCJ3-C333J-JBJ3J-J95RK: Use for 3 Golden Keys (PC only)
- 5W53J-TRR9K-JXWBJ-3JJJ3-SFWHK: Use for 3 Golden Keys (PC only)
- W5WJ3-Z5XH5-TFK3T-BTJJB-CRBHC: Use for 3 Golden Keys (PC only)
- CC53J-RKRZC-BR5T3-TJBBT-HBW9S: Use for 3 Golden Keys (PC only)
- 5CKTB-CCXZK-JXCJB-TJ3JT-H6KJX: Use for 3 Golden Keys (PC only)
- KK5BT-TKXZ5-JFCJT-TBBJJ-69RCX: Use for 3 Golden Keys (PC only)
- WC5JJ-HTXSC-TFWJJ-BJBJJ-HXWXB: Use for 3 Golden Keys (PC only)
- WWWTB-F36H5-J6KJ3-3BJ3T-WW9RS: Use for 3 Golden Keys (PC only)
- 5C5JJ-WJRZ5-T6W33-TJJBT-JRJ9Z: Use for 3 Golden Keys (PC only)
- 5CKBJ-BTFSC-TRCJB-3TBJB-X6J6Z: Use for 3 Golden Keys (PC only)
- W5KBB-9S5ZC-J6CBT-J3BBJ-BF9FB: Use for 3 Golden Keys (PC only)
- KCCJ3-XHCZ5-J6WBB-TB3J3-6C3WT: Use for 3 Golden Keys (PC only)
- WWK3B-SSBZF-9TFKJ-HBK3T-FRRST: Use for 25 Golden Keys (PlayStation only)
- 555JT-6TTX5-SFBKT-HTW33-T3F3T: Use for 25 Golden Keys (PlayStation only)
- CWWT3-RSBZ6-ZJ65B-HBWTT-6KX33: Use for 5 Golden Keys (PlayStation only)
- KKK3T-CHJZ6-HTRKB-HBK3J-BFF5F: Use for 5 Golden Keys (PlayStation only)
- WKWBJ-3ZBZX-SBFWT-H3KJT-5JR9S: Use for 5 Golden Keys (PlayStation only)
- K5CBT-SRTSR-HBFC3-SJK33-WXFBC: Use for 5 Golden Keys (PlayStation only)
- KCK3B-6RTH6-9JX5B-ZTC3J-SZJSZ: Use for 5 Golden Keys (PlayStation only)
- KC53J-C6BSX-93FW3-93W3T-6TZJF: Use for 5 Golden Keys (PlayStation only)
- W55J3-BXJ9R-SBRKJ-STWJ3-F6C99: Use for 5 Golden Keys (PlayStation only)
- 5WKBT-FCTSR-ZB6CT-S35BT-T9JWB: Use for 5 Golden Keys (PlayStation only)
- WCC3B-WC3S6-HB65T-S3CJT-J3K5Z: Use for 5 Golden Keys (PlayStation only)
- WWCB3-TWJ9F-SJR5B-Z3W3T-HJW9S: Use for 5 Golden Keys (PlayStation only)
- 5CWJT-H3JZ6-ZBXCB-935TJ-S93FS: Use for 5 Golden Keys (PlayStation only)
- CKWBJ-FBB96-93F5J-HBCTJ-SRBS3: Use for 5 Golden Keys (PlayStation only)
- 5CW3B-K3THR-Z3F53-HT5BJ-KR3C5: Use for 5 Golden Keys (PlayStation only)
- WCWTJ-JTJSX-ZB6K3-SBKJ3-Z6KWT: Use for 5 Golden Keys (PlayStation only)
- KW53T-999RR-9JFKT-9JKTB-BSS6X: Use for 5 Golden Keys (PlayStation only)
- WW5BB-RHSXR-HTR5J-HTWJB-939SW: Use for 5 Golden Keys (PlayStation only)
- 55C3B-CZ9FR-ST6KJ-93KBJ-3RJ9S: Use for 5 Golden Keys (PlayStation only)
- 5CC3J-6WCJ5-B935J-SBK3J-J95H3: Use for 3 Golden Keys (PlayStation only)
- CKKBB-F5ZRR-ZJFC3-S3WTJ-6ZT6F: Use for 3 Golden Keys (PlayStation only)
- WKWTJ-CC9XF-HJR5T-ZTCJB-WTSK6: Use for 3 Golden Keys (PlayStation only)
- WW53B-TWHXX-HTFWB-ZJKTT-9CRCZ: Use for 3 Golden Keys (PlayStation only)
- WCKBT-SJH6F-HB65J-9B53J-SFWS3: Use for 3 Golden Keys (PlayStation only)
- WK5JB-6JSRR-HBFCB-Z3C3B-ZJ9JB: Use for 3 Golden Keys (PlayStation only)
- W5CBJ-53SFR-Z36K3-9JKT3-JBHHZ: Use for 3 Golden Keys (PlayStation only)
- K55J3-JJSFR-9TRC3-ZB5BJ-HHBBK: Use for 3 Golden Keys (PlayStation only)
- CWWT3-99F6X-HBXCT-SJC33-56KS3: Use for 3 Golden Keys (PlayStation only)
- K5WTT-FS6RR-ZTRWT-HTK3T-Z95H3: Use for 3 Golden Keys (PlayStation only)
- WWCTT-WHR6R-SB65T-HBW33-SHC9K: Use for 3 Golden Keys (PlayStation only)
- K5KBB-3HR6X-Z3RCT-ZTWBT-5WH93: Use for 3 Golden Keys (PlayStation only)
- 5CWJT-H3JW3-XHZBF-563TJ-S93KS: Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only)
- WCWTJ-JTJKT-XH9J6-KFJJ3-Z6K35: Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only)
- K5WTT-FS6JJ-XZSTX-CXJ3T-Z95FH: Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only)
- 555JT-6TTT9-KCFJX-CXT33-T3FBC: Use for 25 Golden Keys (Xbox only)
- K5KBB-3HR3T-X9SBX-WXTBT-5WHFK: Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only)
- WW5BB-RHSTJ-FZS3R-CXTJB-939XF: Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only)
- WWCB3-TWJ5B-RSS3F-W6T3T-HJWBS: Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only)
- KC53J-C6BKT-69HT6-56T3T-6TZK3: Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only)
- WW53B-TWHTT-FZHTF-WRJTT-9CRBK: Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only)
- K5CBT-SRTKJ-FHHB6-KRJ33-WXFSH: Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only)
- WWCTT-WHR3J-RH93X-CFT33-SHCXH: Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only)
- WCC3B-WC3K3-FH93X-K6BJT-J3KCF: Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only)
- CWWT3-RSBW3-XS93F-CFTTT-6KXRT: Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only)
- 5WKBT-FCTKJ-XH9BX-K63BT-T9JHH: Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only)
- WWK3B-SSBWB-6ZHJR-CFJ3T-FRR3ZL: Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only)
- W5CBJ-53SBJ-X99J6-5RJT3-JBHSJ: Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only)
- KKK3T-CHJW3-FZSJF-CFJ3J-BFFHK: Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only)
- WKWBJ-3ZBWT-RHHTX-C6JJT-5JR63: Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only)
- W55J3-BXJ5J-RHSJR-KXTJ3-F6CSH: Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only)
- KCK3B-6RTC3-6SZ3F-WXB3J-SZJSR: Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only)
- WCKBT-SJH3B-FH93R-5F33J-SFWFW: Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only)
- K55J3-JJSBJ-6ZSB6-WF3BJ-HHBFZ: Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only)
- 5CW3B-K3TCJ-X9H36-CX3BJ-KR3RS: Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only)
- 5CC3J-6WCR6-F563R-KFJ3J-J95RK: Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only)
- WKWTJ-CC9TB-FSS3X-WXBJB-WTSSW: Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only)
- KW53T-999JJ-6SHJX-5RJTB-BSSTK: Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only)
- 55C3B-CZ9BJ-RZ9JR-56JBJ-3RJTF: Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only)
- CKWBJ-FBB53-69H3R-CFBTJ-SRBXB: Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only)
- CKKBB-F5ZJJ-XSHB6-K6TTJ-6ZTRB: Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only)
- WK5JB-6JSJJ-FHHBF-W6B3B-ZJ9TC: Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only)
- CWWT3-99F3T-FHZBX-KRB33-56KHK: Use for 5 Golden Keys (Xbox only)
Expired Borderlands The Pre-Sequel SHiFT codes
- 9F6JT-KXXTJ-BJBB3-JTJT3-TWHFZ
- 5K53J-J9HK6-FZ3RB-3BTT3-9JF39
- ZX6TJ-S3633-BBBJB-BBTJJ-WXZSB
- 9FX3J-SXRBB-JJBTT-3TTBT-63HJZ
- ZRRJB-JRWBJ-3J33B-T3B3B-6WXJZ
- H6RTJ-3C5TT-T3TJJ-3B3JJ-3JXBW
- HFX3T-C553T-TJTBT-TBTBJ-KB9JF
- H6RJ3-K9RT3-TT3JJ-T3JBJ-SWW9H
- Z6XJ3-SBRCT-BBJ33-BT3JJ-5RHTK
- HR6TT-S65BT-B333B-B3JBB-93CCW
- HRFBT-JBRBT-J33BT-JBBJ3-FBSJK
- Z6XJT-X9F3B-BJJBT-TJ3BB-X6TR5
- 96RBT-ZTC33-T3T33-JT3BT-9BHZJ
- CZCT3-WXJRR-T9KZC-H3TTJ-CZR6X
- HRX3T-65XTJ-TB3TT-TBTBJ-SX3C3
- SXFTJ-R6XT3-3JBJ3-BT3B3-ZJJRW
- SF6T3-CSWJ3-333JJ-TTTB3-CB3F5
- SRRTJ-JTHJT-BTTT3-JJB3B-CZWRK
- H6RJB-RW533-TTJBJ-BJJJT-JW53S
How to Redeem SHiFT Codes in Borderlands The Pre-Sequel
Follow along as we guide you through the process of redeeming Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel SHiFT codes step by step:
- Go to the Gearbox SHiFT webpage.
- Log in to your SHiFT account.
- Link your gaming account (Xbox Live, PSN, Steam, etc.) to your SHiFT account.
- Click on the Rewards tab (1) on the left.
- Type your codes into the code text field (2).
- Press the Check button (3) to claim your goodies.
Borderlands The Pre-Sequel Wiki link
Although it serves as a spin-off to the series, BTPS delivers an extensive open world with even more content compared to its peers. If you want to learn everything there is to know about the game, pay a visit to the Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel Wiki page and explore every nook and cranny of the game’s wacky universe.
If you want to collect awesome rewards in other games from the Borderlands series, visit our Borderlands 3 SHiFT Codes and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands SHiFT Codes articles, where you’ll find stacks of amazing freebies.
