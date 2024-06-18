Floors Have Teeth promo art
Image via Apparition Pictures
Floors Have Teeth Codes (June 2024)—Are There Any?

Published: Jun 18, 2024

Updated June 18, 2024

We searched for codes!

I’ve heard about the walls having ears, but floors having teeth is new. As expected from the title, everything is your enemy here. After fumbling in the dark, I searched for Floors Have Teeth codes. While they aren’t out yet, I sure hope they arrive soon!

All Floors Have Teeth Codes List

Floors Have Teeth Codes (Working)

  • There are currently no active Floors Have Teeth codes.

Floors Have Teeth Codes (Expired)

  • There are currently no expired Floors Have Teeth codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Floors Have Teeth

Floors Have Teeth official art
Image via Apparition Pictures

As of now, there are still no Floors Have Teeth codes. Since the game’s relatively new, it’s not unreasonable to expect the code redemption system to arrive in one of the following updates. To stay in the loop with all the potential news about the codes, bookmark this page and visit occasionally.

If you want to get rewards for other eerie horror games, check out our articles with Descent codes and Roblox Doors codes, too.

