Panik Codes (June 2024)

Jovan Krstić
Published: Jun 4, 2024 06:28 am

Updated: June 4, 2024

We looked for new codes.

Fleeing from a homicidal robot in a closed supermarket sounds terrifying, but on Roblox, it’s actually quite fun. You and your friends must scan all the items and escape before the security bot catches up. If you’re struggling to evade your pursuer, these Panik codes can give you an advantage.

All Panik Codes List

Active Panik Codes

  • There are currently no active Panik codes.

Expired Panik Codes

1.0
100KLIKES
100M
75klikes
50KLIKES
50MPLAYS
6KMEMBERS
7KMEMBERS
RELEASE
SPOOKY
TY10KLIKES
TY20KLIKES
TY35KLIKES
TY5KLIKES

How to Redeem Codes in Panik

Redeeming Panik codes is a piece of cake. Simply follow the instructions below:

How to redeem Panik codes
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Launch Panik in Roblox.
  2. Click the Shop icon (1) on the left side of the screen.
  3. Scroll down to reach the code box at the bottom of the new window.
  4. Enter your working codes into the code text box (2).
  5. Click the green checkmark (3) to collect your rewards.

If you’re looking for similar pursuit experiences on Roblox, jump into our Murder Mystery V Codes and Primal Pursuit Codes articles and claim more cool prizes.

