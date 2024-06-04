Panik Codes (June 2024)

Updated: June 4, 2024 We looked for new codes.

Recommended Videos

Fleeing from a homicidal robot in a closed supermarket sounds terrifying, but on Roblox, it’s actually quite fun. You and your friends must scan all the items and escape before the security bot catches up. If you’re struggling to evade your pursuer, these Panik codes can give you an advantage.

All Panik Codes List

Active Panik Codes

There are currently no active Panik codes.

Expired Panik Codes

show more 1.0

100KLIKES

100M

75klikes

50KLIKES

50MPLAYS

6KMEMBERS

7KMEMBERS

RELEASE

SPOOKY

TY10KLIKES

TY20KLIKES

TY35KLIKES

TY5KLIKES show less

Related: Murder Time Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Panik

Redeeming Panik codes is a piece of cake. Simply follow the instructions below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Panik in Roblox. Click the Shop icon (1) on the left side of the screen. Scroll down to reach the code box at the bottom of the new window. Enter your working codes into the code text box (2). Click the green checkmark (3) to collect your rewards.

If you’re looking for similar pursuit experiences on Roblox, jump into our Murder Mystery V Codes and Primal Pursuit Codes articles and claim more cool prizes.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more