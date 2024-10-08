Roblox Squid Game Codes (October 2024)

Updated October 8, 2024 We searched for new codes!

It was all just a silly game when we got a few slaps while playing an envelope-tapping match with a stranger. Now, it’s no longer a fun game when you wake up in a facility, playing the Squid Game for your life and a lifetime of cash.

You might get lucky enough to survive a few matches, thanks to the Squid Game codes. Revives are a big help if you’re close to the final challenge, so use them wisely because you’ll only get a few when redeeming specific codes, but the other rewards are also handy. Surviving challenges is exciting, but imagine surviving killer toys while performing tasks, which is also a wild experience that has codes like the ones in our Roblox Dandy’s World Codes list.

All Squid Game Codes List

Active Squid Game Codes

ThanksFor1M : Use for x20 Pushes

: Use for x20 Pushes ThanksPewDiePie : Use for x500 Cash

: Use for x500 Cash 456 : Use for x2.5k Cash

: Use for x2.5k Cash TUN3 : Use for x5k Cash

: Use for x5k Cash SleeplessTaco : Use for x5k Cash

: Use for x5k Cash saucyvibe : Use for x5 Revives

: Use for x5 Revives PewDiePie : Use for a PewDiePie Skin

: Use for a PewDiePie Skin 700kLikes : Use for x3 Pushes

: Use for x3 Pushes 350kLikes : Use for x25 Souls

: Use for x25 Souls RBBattles: Use for RBBattles Skin

Expired Squid Game Codes

Happy4th

n7ulqyb6si

SuperBowlWeekend

February2024

TriangleGuard

h635rq9688

January2024

Happy2024

MerryChristmas2023!

XmasSoon!

6IEYD018XJA8BQOBYYK5M0VHP

5NTLAZJP05R9VZREQE1P

HappyThanksgiving!

November2023

O4C1DKAV9LL7SXA

HappyHalloween

JackOLantern

SpookySeason

October2023

September2023

Garden

August2023

SunnyDay

FloodEscape

GlassBridge

HotPotato

D0_B1G

July2023

SunnySummer

CommandingOfficer

ST0NKS

ALL1ANCE

FR0NTM4N

RLGL

PrideMonth

June2023

WomansDay2023

CH40SM0D3

1Billion

treat

Squidoween

Update

LikesLikesLikes

RobloxUp

TonsOfLikes

EvenMoreLikes

How to Redeem Codes for Squid Game

Redeeming Squid Game codes takes a few steps and isn’t a life-threatening task like the rest that only takes a moment to do, as shown below:

Run Squid Game in Roblox. Press the Codes button. Enter a code into the textbox. Hit Confirm to claim prizes.

Squid Game Wiki Link

This game is no joke when it comes to the challenges, and it might help if you skim the Squid Game Wiki to get some tips and additional info about the game features. Remember, it’s always good to be two steps ahead of other contestants because it’s your virtual life on the line.

Why Are My Squid Game Codes Not Working?

Squid Game codes are fragile, just kidding, but they are easy to mess up if you manually type them in. It’s a pain to deal with typos, so always copy/paste codes because that way, you’ll avoid this whole ordeal. The one thing you can’t avoid, however, are expired codes because, frankly, they don’t work. If you’re the unfortunate soul who stumbled into them, make sure to inform us.

What is Squid Game?

Squid Game is the Roblox version of the popular Netflix series with the same title, taking heavy inspiration from it. Just like the show, you have to complete tasks with the goal of staying alive until you remain the final victor that claims the grand prize. There are three different modes and two different roles that are entirely RNG generated, so you’ll either be a contestant or one of the guards patrolling the area and making sure none of the participants break the rules.

