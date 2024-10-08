Image Credit: Bethesda
Promo image for Squid Game.
Image via Trendsetter Games
Video Games
Codes

Roblox Squid Game Codes (October 2024)

Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
|

Published: Oct 8, 2024 05:52 am

Updated October 8, 2024

We searched for new codes!

It was all just a silly game when we got a few slaps while playing an envelope-tapping match with a stranger. Now, it’s no longer a fun game when you wake up in a facility, playing the Squid Game for your life and a lifetime of cash.

You might get lucky enough to survive a few matches, thanks to the Squid Game codes. Revives are a big help if you’re close to the final challenge, so use them wisely because you’ll only get a few when redeeming specific codes, but the other rewards are also handy. Surviving challenges is exciting, but imagine surviving killer toys while performing tasks, which is also a wild experience that has codes like the ones in our Roblox Dandy’s World Codes list.

All Squid Game Codes List

Active Squid Game Codes

  • ThanksFor1M: Use for x20 Pushes
  • ThanksPewDiePie: Use for x500 Cash
  • 456: Use for x2.5k Cash
  • TUN3: Use for x5k Cash
  • SleeplessTaco: Use for x5k Cash
  • saucyvibe: Use for x5 Revives
  • PewDiePie: Use for a PewDiePie Skin
  • 700kLikes: Use for x3 Pushes
  • 350kLikes: Use for x25 Souls
  • RBBattles: Use for RBBattles Skin

Expired Squid Game Codes

  • Happy4th
  • n7ulqyb6si
  • SuperBowlWeekend
  • February2024
  • TriangleGuard
  • h635rq9688
  • January2024
  • Happy2024
  • MerryChristmas2023!
  • XmasSoon!
  • 6IEYD018XJA8BQOBYYK5M0VHP
  • 5NTLAZJP05R9VZREQE1P
  • HappyThanksgiving!
  • November2023
  • O4C1DKAV9LL7SXA
  • HappyHalloween
  • JackOLantern
  • SpookySeason
  • October2023
  • September2023
  • Garden
  • August2023
  • SunnyDay
  • FloodEscape
  • GlassBridge
  • HotPotato
  • D0_B1G
  • July2023
  • SunnySummer
  • CommandingOfficer
  • ST0NKS
  • ALL1ANCE
  • FR0NTM4N
  • RLGL
  • PrideMonth
  • June2023
  • WomansDay2023
  • CH40SM0D3
  • 1Billion
  • treat
  • Squidoween
  • Update
  • LikesLikesLikes
  • RobloxUp
  • TonsOfLikes
  • EvenMoreLikes

How to Redeem Codes for Squid Game

Redeeming Squid Game codes takes a few steps and isn’t a life-threatening task like the rest that only takes a moment to do, as shown below:

How to redeem codes in Squid Game.
Image by The Escapist
  1. Run Squid Game in Roblox.
  2. Press the Codes button.
  3. Enter a code into the textbox.
  4. Hit Confirm to claim prizes.

This game is no joke when it comes to the challenges, and it might help if you skim the Squid Game Wiki to get some tips and additional info about the game features. Remember, it’s always good to be two steps ahead of other contestants because it’s your virtual life on the line.

Why Are My Squid Game Codes Not Working?

Squid Game codes are fragile, just kidding, but they are easy to mess up if you manually type them in. It’s a pain to deal with typos, so always copy/paste codes because that way, you’ll avoid this whole ordeal. The one thing you can’t avoid, however, are expired codes because, frankly, they don’t work. If you’re the unfortunate soul who stumbled into them, make sure to inform us.

What is Squid Game?

Squid Game is the Roblox version of the popular Netflix series with the same title, taking heavy inspiration from it. Just like the show, you have to complete tasks with the goal of staying alive until you remain the final victor that claims the grand prize. There are three different modes and two different roles that are entirely RNG generated, so you’ll either be a contestant or one of the guards patrolling the area and making sure none of the participants break the rules.

Ana Mitic, a seasoned code writer for GAMURS, blends her deep-rooted passion for gaming with her professional expertise. With a decade of gaming experience, she specializes in immersive titles like Baldur’s Gate 3 and The Witcher 3. Her fondness for horror games highlights her diverse gaming tastes. Beyond gaming, her life is enriched by her four cats and a fluffy dog, adding a personal touch to her tech-savvy persona.