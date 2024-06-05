SharkBite 2 Codes (June 2024)

Updated: June 5, 2024 We added new codes!

Recommended Videos

If you’re a fan of Jaws or just an adrenaline junkie, dive straight into SharkBite 2. You can play as the sea’s most dangerous apex predator or a sailor whose main mission is survival. No matter which side you pick, SharkBite 2 codes never hurt (unlike the actual bite).

All SharkBite 2 Codes List

SharkBite 2 Codes (Working)

200K : Use for a Ducky Skin

: Use for a Ducky Skin 100K: Use for a Thumbs Up! Animation

SharkBite 2 Codes (Expired) show more 1BILLION

SimonsSpace

FROGGYBOAT

DUCKYRAPTOR

SHARKCAGE

RGBSHARK

ONEYEAR

SHARKBITE2

FREETEETH

RELEASE show less

Related: Fishing Simulator Codes

How to Redeem Codes in SharkBite 2

To redeem SharkBite 2 codes, follow the instructions below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch SharkBite 2 on Roblox. Click the Twitter bird icon on the left side of the screen. Copy and paste a code into the Enter Code text box. Press Redeem to get your rewards.

If you’re a fan of Roblox survival games, you can get more free rewards if you visit our Backpacking Codes and Fight For Survival Codes articles, too.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy