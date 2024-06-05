SharkBite promo artwork
Image via Abracadabra
Category:
Video Games
Codes

SharkBite 2 Codes (June 2024)

Image of Maja Kovacevic
Maja Kovacevic
|
Published: Jun 5, 2024 07:09 am

Updated: June 5, 2024

We added new codes!

Recommended Videos

If you’re a fan of Jaws or just an adrenaline junkie, dive straight into SharkBite 2. You can play as the sea’s most dangerous apex predator or a sailor whose main mission is survival. No matter which side you pick, SharkBite 2 codes never hurt (unlike the actual bite).

All SharkBite 2 Codes List

SharkBite 2 Codes (Working)

  • 200K: Use for a Ducky Skin
  • 100K: Use for a Thumbs Up! Animation

SharkBite 2 Codes (Expired)

  • 1BILLION
  • SimonsSpace
  • FROGGYBOAT
  • DUCKYRAPTOR
  • SHARKCAGE
  • RGBSHARK
  • ONEYEAR
  • SHARKBITE2
  • FREETEETH
  • RELEASE

Related: Fishing Simulator Codes

How to Redeem Codes in SharkBite 2

To redeem SharkBite 2 codes, follow the instructions below:

How to redeem SharkBite 2 codes
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Launch SharkBite 2 on Roblox.
  2. Click the Twitter bird icon on the left side of the screen.
  3. Copy and paste a code into the Enter Code text box.
  4. Press Redeem to get your rewards.

If you’re a fan of Roblox survival games, you can get more free rewards if you visit our Backpacking Codes and Fight For Survival Codes articles, too.

Post Tag:
codes
Roblox
Roblox Codes
SharkBite 2
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article Super Power Grinding Simulator Codes (June 2024)
Official Super Power Grinding Simulator Art
Official Super Power Grinding Simulator Art
Official Super Power Grinding Simulator Art
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Super Power Grinding Simulator Codes (June 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Jun 5, 2024
Read Article MultiVersus Codes (June 2024)
MultiVersus official promotional game artwork
MultiVersus official promotional game artwork
MultiVersus official promotional game artwork
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
MultiVersus Codes (June 2024)
Jovan Krstić Jovan Krstić Jun 5, 2024
Read Article Demonfall Private Server Codes (June 2024)
Demonfall Promo Image
Demonfall Promo Image
Demonfall Promo Image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Demonfall Private Server Codes (June 2024)
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović Jun 5, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Super Power Grinding Simulator Codes (June 2024)
Official Super Power Grinding Simulator Art
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Super Power Grinding Simulator Codes (June 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Jun 5, 2024
Read Article MultiVersus Codes (June 2024)
MultiVersus official promotional game artwork
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
MultiVersus Codes (June 2024)
Jovan Krstić Jovan Krstić Jun 5, 2024
Read Article Demonfall Private Server Codes (June 2024)
Demonfall Promo Image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Demonfall Private Server Codes (June 2024)
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović Jun 5, 2024
Author
Maja Kovacevic
Maja Kovačević is a Codes Team Writer who enjoys the challenge of a hunt for the latest Roblox codes. She fell in love with gaming at the tail end of the nineties after a journey through the original Prince of Persia and has kept that passion ever since. When not busy with experimental arts and crafts, you can often find her pursuing new intriguing indie games or indulging her love for sports by playing a round of FIFA.