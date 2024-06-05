SharkBite 2 Codes (June 2024)

Updated: June 5, 2024
If you’re a fan of Jaws or just an adrenaline junkie, dive straight into SharkBite 2. You can play as the sea’s most dangerous apex predator or a sailor whose main mission is survival. No matter which side you pick, SharkBite 2 codes never hurt (unlike the actual bite).
All SharkBite 2 Codes List
SharkBite 2 Codes (Working)
- 200K: Use for a Ducky Skin
- 100K: Use for a Thumbs Up! Animation
SharkBite 2 Codes (Expired)show more
- 1BILLION
- SimonsSpace
- FROGGYBOAT
- DUCKYRAPTOR
- SHARKCAGE
- RGBSHARK
- ONEYEAR
- SHARKBITE2
- FREETEETH
- RELEASE
How to Redeem Codes in SharkBite 2
To redeem SharkBite 2 codes, follow the instructions below:
- Launch SharkBite 2 on Roblox.
- Click the Twitter bird icon on the left side of the screen.
- Copy and paste a code into the Enter Code text box.
- Press Redeem to get your rewards.
