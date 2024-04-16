Backpacking Codes (April 2024)

Backpacking codes will give you a bunch of Marshmallows (in-game currency) that are not only delicious but also quite useful! Use them to purchase tents, cars, chairs, gear, and many other items to make your camping trip a blast!

All Backpacking Codes List

Backpacking Codes (Working)

20KDISCORD : Use for x500 Marshmallows

: Use for x500 Marshmallows FREE: Use for x10 Marshmallows

Backpacking Codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired Backpacking codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Backpacking

Follow the instructions below to redeem Backpacking codes:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Backpacking on Roblox. Click the Twitter bird icon on the left side of the screen. Enter your code into the text box. Click the Redeem button to claim your freebies.

