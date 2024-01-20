Police series Detective Forst, or just Forst as it’s known in its native Poland, ends on a dramatic note to say the least. So if you’re wondering what happens, here’s Netflix’s Detective Forst’s ending explained.

Recommended Videos

Netflix’s Detective Forst’s Ending, Explained

Throughout the series, Polish detective Wiktor Forst is hunting a serial killed nicknamed the Beast of Giewont. He is helped and sometimes hindered by his boss Edmund and, unofficially, a reporter named Olga. At the end of the penultimate episode it’s revealed that, despite a red herring or three, the killer is Gjord Hansen, husband of prosecutor Dominika Wadrys Hansen.

Why? Hansen is actually Iwo Elijah, Forst’s childhood friend who was left behind when Forst was adopted from the orphanage. And he absolutely holds a grudge. Dominika discovers her husband’s crimes during the previous episode, and Gjord / Iwo leaves her a message painting Forst as a menace, worthy of punishment.

Before the confrontation, Dominika sets Forst up as the Beast, actions which include speaking to the son of the orphanage where the pair grew up, and having him read a prepared, faked statement while she records it. If Forst doesn’t catch Iwo, it’s not going to look good for him. Still, it’ll all end well, right?

Unfortunately not. Iwo has kidnapped Agata, Forst’s girlfriend and boss Edmund’s daughter, to use her as bait. Forst leaves Olga, who’s aided him through the investigation, with Edmund’s assistant Nina, in case Iwo comes after her. Why does that matter? You’ll see.

Forst tracks Iwo down, but not in time to save Agata, who’s dead when he gets there. “Now you’re going to answer something you haven’t done,” Iwo taunts him as they fight, well aware of the frame-up his wife is executing.

Iwo’s not the vigilante the show briefly framed him as, he’s clearly unhinged though, during the fight, he doesn’t explain his masterplan. Why is he doing this? It seems like his vendetta against Forst is his motivation, though there may be some additional trauma the show hasn’t revealed to us yet.

Forst comes off worse in the fight, and Iwo escapes after Forst pushes them both through a window. Forst heads back to make sure Olga is okay. She is, Nina isn’t. Nina’s dead, her throat cut and one of the coins used in the killings left behind.

We then see Olga driving away with a wounded, unconscious Iwo on her backseat. Is she a fan of Iwo’s work? An accomplice? Did she kill Nina? It could, possibly, be that Iwo killed Nina in his wounded state and that in turn let Olga overpower him, but given the fall, and the nature of the show, that seems extremely unlikely.

As the show ends, the police are arriving to arrest Wiktor, which is a hell of a cliffhanger given the show’s not been confirmed for a second series. But given it’s based on a series of books, if we don’t get a resolution you can at least pick up the next book in the series.

So that’s how Detective Forst ends. Nina and Agata are dead, Iwo is wounded but alive, Wiktor is probably going to jail and Olga is a possible accomplice. And that’s Netflix’s Detective Forst‘s ending explained.

Detective Forst is available to stream now on Netflix.