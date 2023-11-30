Warning: The following article about whether you need to watch Fargo‘s seasons in order contains spoilers.

Fargo has eclipsed the movie it was inspired by and is now up to its fifth season. But with so many seasons, some with over 10 episodes, you might have a question – do you need to watch Fargo‘s seasons in order? Here’s the answer.

Do You Need to Watch Fargo’s Seasons in Order?

Fargo can be thought of as an anthology series. Each season tells its own story, and they don’t take place in chronological order. You can start with any season and still enjoy this crime show. You don’t need to have watched the movie, either.

So, if you want to jump in at Season 4 because you heard Chris Rock is in it, you won’t be scratching your head. Aside from the briefest of scenes, it doesn’t assume or require any prior knowledge.

How Are Fargo’s Seasons Connected?

But if you’re curious as to how the seasons and the movie are connected, I’ll explain. There are a few things all seasons have in common. For starters, one or more of the main characters end up dying, sometimes as a consequence of their own greed or criminal activities.

Secondly, Fargo, the city where the first movie took place, either appears or is namechecked in each series. Those are the general connections between the seasons. However, there are some specific links between each. I’ll explain, but be warned, this is getting into spoiler territory.

Season 1 – The briefcase that Stavros Milos finds and uses to fund his supermarket chain is the ransom money that was buried in the Fargo movie.

Season 2 – One of the protagonists, Lou Solverson, is the father of Season 1 protagonist Molly Solverson. We get to witness the case that he told Lorne Malvo about in Season 1. Hanzee Dent becomes Moses Tripoli, the leader of Season 1’s Fargo crime syndicate. He’s also seen rescuing a young Mr. Wrench and Mr. Numbers (Season 1’s hitmen) from bullies.

Season 3 – The only connection this season is the return of Mr. Wrench, who, after escaping a prison bus together, teams up with Nikki.

Season 4 – Satchel, the son of Chris Rock’s character, is revealed to a young Mike Milligan, a major Season 2 character. We also learn how Season 2’s Kansas City Syndicate became so corporate.

What Happens in Fargo Seasons 1-4

Has that left you curious about what happens in Fargo‘s previous seasons? Here’s a brief summary of the events that kick off Seasons 1-4.

Season 1 (2006) – An insurance salesman is beaten up by his now-adult childhood bully, who is then killed by a local hitman. The mob who the bully worked for sends hitmen to investigate, and events spiral from there.

Season 2 (1979) – A local crime family refuses to surrender their territory to a bigger syndicate. Meanwhile, a local butcher accidentally runs over a member of the family.

Season 3 (2010) – A parole officer and his girlfriend try to get revenge on his rich twin brother. Meanwhile, the brother discovers that a loan he took out could cost him his company.

Season 4 (1949) – War erupts between an African American crime syndicate and an Italian mafia-style mob. The daughter of a man indebted to the syndicate attempts to free her family.

So, the answer to whether you need to watch Fargo’s seasons in order is no, though there are some connections between each season. And if you’re thinking about watching, you should now have a good idea of what to expect.