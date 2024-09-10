Love Is Blind Season 7 Release Date Confirmed

Love Is Blind first debuted back in 2020, and over the course of six seasons, it’s become one of Netflix’s most popular reality dating shows. And now, we have a release date for Season 7 of Love Is Blind.

Recommended Videos

When Is Love Is Blind Season 7 Coming Out?

Fans of Love Is Blind are in luck, as Netflix has recently revealed that a new season is on the way. Even better, viewers won’t have to wait long to see a new group of singles enter the pods.

Love Is Blind Season 7 will premiere October 2nd exclusively on Netflix. The show will air new episodes every Wednesday following the debut until the end of the season, which usually takes around three weeks. The new season will consist of 12 episodes.

Interestingly, Love Is Blind Season 7 will premiere on the same day as the finale of another popular Netflix reality series. The Circle, billed as a social media experiment, will also air its finale on October 2nd, making it easy for fans of both shows to transition from one to the other.

Where Is Love Is Blind Season 7 Taking Place?

Love Is Blind has generally been filmed in a different city for each one of its individual seasons. The first season took place in Atlanta, Georgia, while subsequent seasons brought together singles from cities like Chicago, Dallas, and Seattle.

Love Is Blind Season 7 will also be hitting the road and introducing singles from an entirely new city. Netflix has confirmed that the new season will take place in the nation’s capitol, Washington, D.C.The setting for Season 7 may seem unusual, but D.C. is reportedly a great city for singles. Hopefully, this will help ensure that the new Love Is Blind season will be as entertaining as those that have come before.

Love Is Blind Season 7 releases October 2nd, exclusively on Netflix.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy