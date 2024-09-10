The Circle Season 7 Cast, Release Date, and More

A new season of The Circle is on the way, and fans of the popular reality social experiment couldn’t be more excited. The recent trailer for Season 7 promises to bring the drama, and Netflix has already provided a sneak peek at this season’s aspiring influencers. Here’s everything we know so far about The Circle Season 7.

Recommended Videos

The Circle Season 7 Trailer

Netflix released an official trailer for the seventh season of The Circle that promises even more of the shocks and twists that have made the show must-see television since it debuted in 2020. Host Michelle Buteau narrates the trailer, confirming that the players will once again compete for a $100,000 prize in what she describes as “the most brutal season ever.”

When Is The Circle Season 7 Coming Out?

Fortunately, fans won’t have to wait long to catch the newest season of Netflix’s hottest social experiment. The first four episodes of The Circle Season 7 premiere on September 11th, 2024, with subsequent new episodes streaming on Wednesdays. Episodes 5-8 will drop on September 18th, episodes 9-12 on September 25th, and the finale on October 2nd. Of course, all of the episodes will air exclusively on Netflix.

Who Is on The Circle Season 7?

Host Michelle Buteau is returning for Season 7 of The Circle to welcome an all-new #CircleFam. For those who just can’t wait, Netflix has already provided a first look at the new players, as well as a hint of what viewers can expect from the latest contestants.

Antonio

Via Netflix

Age: 31

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

One of the first players to enter The Circle for Season 7 is Nashville native Antonio, who is described as messy, petty, and willing to do whatever it takes to win the competition. Apparently, this also means that he is willing to catfish his way to a win, as this insurance adjuster is playing as Tierra, a beauty influencer who also happens to be his best friend.

Darian

Via Netflix

Age: 29

Location: Houston

Darian is a 29-year-old middle school teacher from Houston, Texas, which implies that he already has a bit of experience handling less-than-model behavior. This will likely be put to the test as this Southern gentleman enters The Circle playing as himself, in hopes that his charm and wit will be enough to win the day.

Deb

Via Netflix

Age: 54

Location: Pittsburgh

Deb is the oldest of the new players entering The Circle for Season 7, but she intends to keep this bit of information to herself. She is entering the competition as 26-year-old Rachel, hoping that her job in higher education and time spent on college campuses gives her enough insight to pull off a convincing enough catfish.

Garret

Via Netflix

Age: 30

Location: Los Angeles

After years of being brought up in a conservative Christian household, Garret now fully embraces his identity as a gay man. As such, this 30-year-old fitness trainer (and cat lover) from West Hollywood is entering The Circle as his full and authentic self. Garret believes that he already has what it takes to make lasting connections with the other players – and walk away with the grand prize.

Heather

Via Netflix

Age: 26

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Heather works as a tour manager for rock and metal bands, which means that she almost certainly knows a thing or two about managing the people around her. She has chosen to enter The Circle as Andy, a musician and former fling who ultimately banished her to the dreaded friend zone. Nevertheless, Heather plans to use the persona of the hunky bass player to strum her way into the hearts of the other players – and toward the $100,000 prize waiting at the end of the song.

Related: How Long Are Contestants On The Circle For? Answered

Jadejha

Via Netflix

Age: 24

Location: Houston

24-year-old Jadejha is another player from Houston whose day job may grant her a slight advantage as she enters The Circle, being an expert in cybersecurity. This likely gives her more experience than most when it comes to figuring out who is not being their authentic selves, giving Jadejha the tools she needs to help catch the various catfish breeds swimming around in the #CircleChat.

Kevin

Via Netflix

Age: 23

Location: San Diego

It’s easy to assume that the laid-back 23-year-old Kevin is all about nothing more than having a good time, as even he describes himself as the “life of the party.” However, there is more to the self-dubbed “KFern” than meets the eye. The San Diego native is also a skilled and savvy wine and alcohol sales rep who plans to spare no expense to come out on top of The Circle – even if he has to rely on ruthless tactics to get there.

Madelyn

Via Netflix

Age: 25

Location: Franklin, Georgia

25-year-old Madelyn has one of the most interesting jobs of any of The Circle‘s season 7 players, as she’s an education staffer, as well as an OnlyFans model. While already living something of a double life would no doubt make it pretty easy for her to enter the game as a catfish, Madelyn is choosing to enter The Circle completely as herself. Regardless, she intends to put both sides of her fun-loving persona on full display in hopes that this and her social media skills will be enough to win her the day.

Nicky and Jojo

Via Netflix

Age: 24

Location: Staten Island, New York

Season 7 introduces the very first set of twins ever seen on The Circle, with the introduction of Nicky and Jojo from Staten Island, New York. However, the 24-year-old construction workers (who refuse to be separated) have chosen to enter the game as one person, Nicky’s girlfriend, Gianna. But will this package deal be enough to win the grand prize?

Savannah

Via Netflix

Age: 22

Location: Texarkana, Texas

Savannah is a 22-year-old recent college graduate who is also entering The Circle with a partner: her cuddly and overly adorable dog Samson. She is entering the game after undergoing surgery to remove a brain tumor three years ago, and her only strategy is to be genuinely herself and honest about her health struggles. The Texas native is looking to form real connections with the other players, and with a story like hers, it’s difficult to imagine Savannah doing anything but just that.

And that’s everything to know about The Circle Season 7, including the cast, release date, and more.

The Circle Season 7 premieres on September 11th, exclusively on Netflix.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy