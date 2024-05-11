How Long Are Contestants On The Circle For? Answered

The Netflix reality game show The Circle has captivated audiences since it first debuted in 2020. For six seasons, the show has isolated contestants, only allowing them to communicate with each other via a unique social media platform. But how long are contestants actually on The Circle?

Recommended Videos

How Long Are Contestants on The Circle?

The time each player spends on The Circle varies, considering not all players are brought into the game at the same time. However, a player who enters The Circle at the very beginning of a season and makes it to the finale can expect to be on the show for a total of 15 days, according to series creator and executive producer Tim Harcourt.

Additionally, Harcourt revealed that The Circle‘s contestants are purposely not made aware of the passage of time, adding to the mental challenge of the game. The players are placed in almost complete solitude, although they do have access to a personal producer and camera operator. Therapists are also available on-site as needed.

How Do Contestants on The Circle Pass the Time?

Although contestants on The Circle have no access to wi-fi or the outside world, there are still other ways for them to pass the time. Players are not allowed to bring laptops or other electronic devices into their apartments, but they can have books, playing cards, puzzles, and board games. I personally would love to see players participate in a good game of D&D or some other TTRPG through Circle Chat, which is available to them throughout the day.

Players can also access the gym and hot tub, but they are accompanied by a staff member when they leave their apartment. Contestants have brought along their dogs or another person, although this appears to only be allowed in special circumstances. Ed entered the show with his mother, the hearing impaired Raven brought her best friend as a sign language interpreter, and two members of the Spice Girls played together as a catfish. The contestants are also free to slide into each others DMs, although The Circle closes its chatroom overnight.

While the contestants on The Circle have to cope with being in almost complete solitary confinement for up to three weeks, there are certainly perks in the arrangement – such as the chance to win the $100,000 grand prize at the end of the season.

The Circle Seasons 1-6 are now streaming on Netflix.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more