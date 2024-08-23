There’s always a chance that Netflix will cancel a show, even if it has a massive fanbase. However, the reality show Love Is Blind has been pretty lucky, having several successful seasons on the platform and a British spinoff. So, will there be a Love Is Blind: UK Season 2?

Recommended Videos

Will Love Is Blind: UK Return for Season 2?

The first season of Love Is Blind: UK concluded on August 21, 2024, revealing which couples got married and which decided to end their relationships. Netflix didn’t leave viewers in suspense, though, announcing the future of the series right after the finale. As revealed by host Matt and Emma Willis on social media, Love Is Blind: UK will return for a second season in 2025.

Fortunately, there is something to look forward to in addition to the sophomore outing: the Love Is Blind: UK reunion, which starts streaming on Netflix on August 26, 2024. However, it’s important to be caught up with all of the events of Season 1 before diving into that.

Related: Is There a Love Is Blind Habibi Release Date?

What Happens in the Love Is Blind: UK Season 1 Finale?

While everyone enjoys a good love story, the breakups are what keep people watching Love Is Blind. The UK finale features three couples splitting up – Maria and Tom, Ollie and Demi, and Freddie and Catherine – with the reasons ranging from lack of commitment and being on different pages to self-discovery.

The episode isn’t all doom and gloom, as three couples do tie the knot. Nicole and Benaiah, Steven and Sabrina, and Bobby and Jasmine all have beautiful ceremonies and get to celebrate with friends and family. It remains to be seen if the couples stay together, but the reunion is sure to shed light on their futures.

And that’s whether there will be a Love Is Blind: UK Season 2.

Love Is Blind: UK Season 1 is streaming on Netflix.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy