Love Is Blind UK: Are Steven And Sabrina Still Together?

The first four episodes of Love Is Blind UK on Netflix are already as enticing as the American version. While Love is Blind UK has its share of love triangles, it also has the delightfully wholesome Steven and Sabrina. But are they still together?

Steven and Sabrina’s Love Is Blind Connection

Although Love Is Blind UK takes place in a different location than usual, it by no means skimps on the drama. Already, we have seen several of the triangles that have come to be expected of the reality dating show, as well as an engagement that ended a few hours after the couple met face-to-face for the first time. Despite all the drama surrounding them, Steven and Sabrina have proven to be an exception to the Love is Blind rules, only having eyes for each other even before actually laying eyes on one another.

This has evolved into a relationship and subsequent engagement that came as a surprise to no one yet is still incredibly fulfilling to watch unfold. The only major issue Steven and Sabrina have faced so far came from a conversation regarding children; Steven very much wants to be a dad, whereas the 35-year-old Sabrina stated that she would be okay without kids. Even though it was obvious that this conversation caused grief on the part of both Steven and Sabrina, they were later able to sit and talk about the elephant in the room in a mature fashion that led to a doable compromise; Sabrina explained that she would be open to surrogacy or adoption, and Steven replied that he was “here for that,” with a huge smile on his face. Seriously, how can you not root for this couple?

Image via Netflix.

Are Steven and Sabrina Still Together

It cannot be confirmed whether Steven and Sabrina are still together until the season finale of Love Is Blind UK airs near the end of August 2024. However, the trailer at the end of the fourth episode gives a brief glimpse of the couple enjoying a date on horseback (aww) and later standing together at the altar.

However, the trailer also hints at possible issues ahead, as the couple meets with a group presumed to be either family or an assortment of close friends. One of the guests expressed clear displeasure about Steven and Sabrina’s relationship, describing their quick engagement as “silly.” Whether or not this has an impact on the new couple will no doubt be seen later — although their maturity in handling their previous issue suggests that they can also handle the disapproval of friends or family without it damaging what has so far been an exceptional pairing.

Regardless of what ultimately happens on upcoming episodes of Love Is Blind UK, it’s pretty safe to say that fans are going to be tuning in and rooting for this delightfully refreshing couple.

Episodes 1-4 of Love Is Blind UK are currently streaming on Netflix, with new episodes dropping on Wednesdays.

