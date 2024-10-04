What Happened to Leo and Brittany From Love Is Blind Season 7?

Love Is Blind Season 7 introduced Leo Braudy and Brittany Wisniewski, who ended up getting engaged on the show. However, their story is abruptly cut off after the engagement, and they haven’t been seen on the show since. The show provided a quick update on them, but what really happened?

Recommended Videos

What Happened Between Leo and Brittany on Love is Blind

Leo and Brittany’s relationship on Love Is Blind came with a heaping supply of drama that led to something that has never been seen on the show before. Hang on, because from here, the road gets really bumpy.

Leo initially made a connection with two women on the show, Brittany and Hannah. However, Hannah also made a connection with Nick as well as Leo. While this kind of info is usually kept under wraps while the couples decide who they want to continue in a relationship with, a slip of the tongue on the part of Brittany laid it all out on the table.

Despite all of this, Leo still remained undecided about who he wanted to settle down with. In the meantime, Nick doubled down with Hannah, eventually telling her he loved her and proposing. Leo acted devastated at first – but recovered in record time. In typical Love Is Blind fashion, he then proposed to Brittany, now claiming that she was his undisputed number one choice.

Although Brittany, the self-proclaimed “trophy wife” did not like being the default choice, she still accepted Leo’s proposal (surely his often repeated status of being wealthy had no bearing whatsoever on her decision). After an extremely awkward face to face meeting, a full screen caption noted that the producers of Love Is Blind decided to stop following the couple. It should be noted that this has never happened before in the history of the show. So, why did the producers decide to show Leo and Brittany’s relationship, only to cut them once they got engaged?

Via Netflix

Why Did Love Is Blind Cut Leo and Brittany?

Leo and Brittany clearly had problems in their relationship since the beginning. But it seems that there was an even bigger reason for them being cut. In an interview with Variety, Love Is Blind creator and executive producer Chris Coelen sheds more light on the situation, alluding to budgetary concerns. “We have the budget to follow five couples and sometimes we stretch to six couples,” he stated. This presented a problem, as Leo and Brittany were one of six couples engaged in Season 7.

Coelen also went into how couples are chosen to be featured on the show. “We make a decision as to which couples we think are authentic,” he explained. “The six couples we did end up following were the ones that…had a real shot to say ‘I do.’ The couple that I think we felt least likely to do that were Leo and Brittany. So, we made a decision not to follow them after the pods ended.”

Coelen continued the interview by detailing why it was important to feature Leo and Brittany at the beginning of the show. According to the producer, it was necessary to include their story in order to fully flesh out Hannah’s story. “You can’t really tell Hannah’s story without telling Leo’s story,” he explained. “And you can’t really tell Leo’s story without telling Brittany’s story.”

What Happened to Leo and Brittany After Love Is Blind?

Via Netflix

After Love Is Blind stopped filming Leo and Brittany, producers were still kind enough to provide viewers with an update on their status. After the first full screen caption, another followed that explained that the couple took their own trip to Miami. It also confirmed that they broke up weeks later.

In a follow-up interview with People, Leo said that he was “crushed” by the decision of the producers. Brittany was a bit more realistic: “Let’s just be honest, I was the only one that didn’t say, ‘I love you’ back to the person I was engaged to, so I was not surprised,” she said. “I knew we were the weakest link.”

Fans of the couple can still look forward to seeing them later, according to Coelen. “I think certainly they’ll be at the reunion,” the executive producer teases.

Love Is Blind Season 7 is currently streaming on Netflix.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy