Netflix’s Love is Blind: UK has finished its first season, but where did this reality TV dating show take place? Which part of the UK played host to the show’s contestant-isolating pods? Here’s where Love is Blind: UK was filmed.

Here’s Where Love is Blind: UK Season 1 Was Filmed

Most of Love is Blind: UK Season 1 was filmed in Stockholm, Sweden. Yes, really. If you’re a Brit, feel free to insert your own Brexit joke here. Instead of filming the whole show in the country that’s literally in the title, Netflix flew its contestants over to Sweden (as reported by the BBC).

“The pods could literally be in any country, in any city, in any place in the world. The pods aren’t about place. The pods are about an experience,” show creator told Netflix’s Tudum. And while it’s not been officially confirmed, it seems extremely likely that Love is Blind: UK Season 1 used the same pods created for Love is Blind: Sweden.

Love is Blind: UK also brought the couples to Corfu, Greece, to the Angsana Corfu Resort & Spa (via Marie Claire), where they chilled and mingled after their pod experience. The show was, however, filmed in the UK. The grand finale, where the couples married, took place at Wynyard Hall, Wynyard, Stockton-on-Tees.

The hall’s owners describe it as “a stunningly beautiful 18th century, grade 2 listed country house designed for weddings and celebrations,” and they’re making the most of the publicity. When you visit the site, a message pops up reminding you that it was used for Love is Blind: UK. However, given that not many of the couples, Ollie and Demi included, aren’t together, I’m not sure how much of an endorsement that is.

Love is Blind: UK is available to watch now.

