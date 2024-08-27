Love Is Blind UK: Are Cat and Freddie Still Together? Answered

Love Is Blind UK served up both drama and fireworks in its very first season. By the time the season ended, six couples had formed – and Freddie Powell and Catherine “Cat” Richards were one of the steamiest. The two shared a clear physical connection, but are they still together?

Freddie and Catherine’s Love Is Blind UK Relationship

While in the pods, Catherine Richards initially formed a connection with both Freddie and Ollie. However, she ended up focusing all of her attention on Freddie once she realized Ollie also had eyes for Demi. This lead to a proposal, and sparks flew between the couple from the very first moment they laid eyes on each other. Things heated up even more when the couple traveled to Greece, with Cat revealing that they had already been intimate.

Just based on the chemistry between them, it seemed obvious that Freddie and Catherine would tie the knot. However, nothing can be taken for granted on Love Is Blind. While Cat said “I do” at the altar, Freddie shocked both her and viewers by responding with “I do not.” Although he still professed his love for her, Freddie stated that the timing wasn’t right. He also stated that his decision was not a rejection of the love they shared.

Are Freddie and Cat Together After Love Is Blind UK?

Despite Freddie’s claim that his rejection was not, well, a rejection, it appears that the two have since gone their separate ways. Catherine recently revealed exclusively on the Balliwick Express podcast that Freddie indeed ended things with her after the show.

Additionally, Catherine also revealed that she is now in a relationship with Jake Singleton-Hill, who was also a contestant on Love Is Blind UK. According to Cat, she and her new beau have been together for a year and now live together. Interestingly enough, Cat initially rejected Jake in the pods, due to his popularity with the other female contestants. It just goes to show that nothing is ever truly predictable when it comes to Love Is Blind.

Freddie and Cat on the Love Is Blind UK Reunion

Freddie and Catherine appeared sitting on the same couch on the Love Is Blind UK reunion. However, they did not make much physical contact and confirmed that they were not together. Still, the former couple appeared amicable during their interview and confirmed that they were still friends.

Cat made no mention of her new relationship, and instead chose to express gratitude for her experience with Freddie. The two remained friendly for the entire time of their interview, and even shared a hug at the end. Even though they did not end up together, it’s clear that Freddie and Cat really did share something special.

Love is Blind UK is now streaming on Netflix.

