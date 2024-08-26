Love Is Blind UK: Are Ollie and Demi Still Together? Answered

Love Is Blind UK delivered the goods in its very first season, introducing viewers to six new couples. One of the most beloved of these couples was Ollie Sutherland and Demi Sutherland. But are Love is Blind UK couple Ollie and Demi still together?

Recommended Videos

Ollie and Demi’s Love Is Blind Relationship in the Pods

Ollie and Demi of Love Is Blind UK fame are no longer together. Ollie and Demi’s relationship began with a love triangle, which has become fairly common on the show. Ollie’s affections were initially divided between Demi and Catherine, with him proposing to Demi when he realized his connection with Catherine was more sexual than emotional.

Ollie and Demi went on to become one of the most overthinking couples ever seen on Love Is Blind. But they were also one of the most vulnerable. Demi revealed that she struggled with endometriosis while still in the pods, and this paved the way for an emotional proposal. Ollie later revealed a vulnerability of his own, sharing with Demi that he struggled with severe ADHD. This made Ollie and Demi one of the realest couples on the show and led to many fans rooting for them to still be together once the Love Is Blind UK finale aired.

Ollie and Demi’s Relationship During the Love Is Blind UK Finale

One of the main hurdles Ollie and Demi encountered was her discomfort with his previous connection to Catherine. This is complicated further when Ollie has conversations with Catherine and the two compliment one another on their looks. Ollie later reassured Demi that she had nothing to worry about in regards to Catherine, but Demi still appeared uncomfortable with their connection.

Despite this hiccup, the couple appeared to be doing well for the remainder of the season, and tying the knot seemed like a done deal. However, Demi ended up shocking viewers in the finale when she chose not to marry Ollie. However, she did restate her love for him and said they definitely have a future together.

Related: Who Is Still Together From Love Is Blind: UK Season 1?

Ollie and Demi’s Love Is Blind Relationship During the Reunion

The Love Is Blind UK reunion is now streaming on Netflix, and it confirms that Ollie and Demi have not gotten back together. Demi stated that Ollie is a good guy but not her guy. When Ollie was questioned, he expressed gratitude for the time they spent together and was grateful for the experience.

Ollie went on to confirm that he has been spending time with Sharlotte Ritchie, another contestant. Although neither admitted to being in a committed relationship together, they do appear to have formed a close connection.

Love Is Blind UK is currently streaming on Netflix.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy