Love Is Blind UK brought the drama in its very first season, measuring up to its American counterpart. There was no absence of love triangles, breakups, and makeups. But is any couple still together from Love is Blind: UK Season 1?

Who Is Still Together From Love Is Blind: UK Season 1?

Benaiah and Nicole

Benaiah Grunewald Brydie and Nicole Stevens were actually one of the last couples to get together on Love Is Blind UK, due to one of the aforementioned love triangles. You see, Nicole originally established a connection with both Beniah and Sam and ended up accepting Sam’s proposal. However, once Nicole met Sam face-to-face she seemed to almost immediately lose interest. This resulted in one of the fastest breakups in Love Is Blind history.

Nicole reconnected with Benaiah after ending her engagement to Sam, and although he had issues with her choosing Sam first, they were able to move past that hurdle. Nicole later stated that she and Benaiah were kindred spirits, and they both enthusiastically exchanged vows at the altar.

Bobby and Jasmine

Similar to Nicole, Jasmine was initially caught in a triangle between Bobby and Sam (who really seems to get around). However, she was able to catch on to what she felt was immaturity on Sam’s part, and chose to accept and reciprocate the advances of Bobby.

Once they were officially engaged, Bobby and Jasmine quickly became one of the most likeable couples on Love Is Blind UK. However, they encountered problems when Jasmine introduced him to her mother, who even she described as “overprotective.” Jasmine’s mother blatantly stated that she did not approve, based largely on Bobby’s lack of a college education. Nevertheless, the couple was finally able to gain her support prior to getting married on the finale, with her mom giving a stern warning for him to “be very loyal.”

Steven and Sabrina

Of course, Steven and Sabrina make the list. They were the first couple to be engaged on Love Is Blind UK, and they only had eyes for each other even when they were still in the pods.

Steven and Sabrina proved to be the ideal couple throughout their time on Love Is Blind. Their only real issue came in regards to the subject of children, which they were able to resolve easily. It should come as a surprise to no one that they were the first couple married on the finale. Steven and Sabrina are easily one of the best love stories to emerge from Love Is Blind.

Want to check in on the status of your favorite couple? Be sure to tune in to the Love is Blind UK reunion, streaming on Netflix August 26th!

