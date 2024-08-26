Love is Blind UK Reunion Release Date Confirmed

The first season of Love Is Blind UK recently concluded, and it was true to its American counterpart. Throughout the twists, turns, and love triangles, fans are eager to know the fate of the new couples. Here’s when Love is Blind UK – The Reunion will release.

When Is the Love is Blind UK Reunion Coming Out?

Fans of Love Is Blind UK won’t have to wait long to find out the fate of their favorite new couples. The reunion special will be available to stream at 1 pm PT/4 pm ET exclusively on Netflix.

Netflix recently released a trailer for the reunion that features not only the couples who married during the finale but also one of the most controversial cast members. Sam, who was involved in two love triangles and actually proposed to Nicole, will be making his return. However, his engagement to Nicole ended up being one of the quickest in Love Is Blind history, lasting only a few hours.

What’s Going on With the Love is Blind Couples?

On the official trailer for the Love Is Blind reunion, co-host Matt Willis says, “Trust us, you don’t want to miss this.” Although the trailer is just over a minute long, I’m inclined to agree after watching the clip.

The first thing that stands out is Demi’s insistence that Sam apologize to Nicole. As mentioned, Sam and Nicole broke off their engagement soon after meeting. He was also called out by the cast members, who alleged he was on the show for the wrong reasons and for his stunning lack of maturity. When Nicole went on to form a relationship with Benaiah, Sam revealed she tried to sleep with him. This was a terrible lack of discretion on Sam’s part, and he really should explain himself. Hopefully, the reunion will give him a chance to do just that.

Another area of concern for viewers is the current status of Steven and Sabrina’s relationship. When they met in the pods, the two formed an instant connection and were the first couple to get engaged. Although they hit a hiccup when the discussion of children came up, they nonetheless resolved the issue and were the first couple to get married. However, the two are conspicuously apart during the trailer, and they appear to not be wearing their rings. This has fans worried, as they were one of the most beloved couples on the show. Has the perfect couple actually split up?

Love Is Blind UK ultimately brought together six couples, although only three of them were married on the finale. The reunion promises to catch up with them all and hints that even though the other couples weren’t married, one or two may still be together. Regardless, the reunion special will no doubt bring the drama, as only Love Is Blind can.

Love is Blind UK is available to watch here.

