Getting Every Fortnite x Star Wars Cosmetic Costs a Ridiculous Amount

May 4 is almost upon us once again, and it looks like Fortnite is going all in on its Star Wars cosmetics this year. Let’s just hope your wallet is as big as your ambitions if you want all of the available items.

According to prominent Fortnite leaker @ShiinaBR, it appears that the newest batch of Star Wars cosmetics will run players nearly $100. It’s times like this that I’m glad that I’m a fairly casual Fortnite fan because otherwise, I’d be bankrupting myself more than I’d like to admit. Sure, some of these skins are quite nice — we’ve finally got a Chewbacca skin after all these years — but Cosmetic Collectors are sure to feel the burn after this event goes live.

Image via Epic Games

To be fair, there are a few skins in this collaboration that I may consider picking up, but much like the recent King Kong Bundle in Call of Duty, it feels that microtransactions have since gone the way of the Dodo. Long gone are the days of $2.49 Horse Armor – now we can only look forward to $20 skin bundles in our favorite shooter games.

Yes, I know you don’t need to purchase all of these cosmetics to enjoy the upcoming Star Wars collaboration. But in a day and age where kids are bullied for not having the newest and best skins, it’s hard to look past the overall price point of all these bundles. Either way, I’ll be enjoying what this collab brings to the table, no matter if I’ve purchased any skins or not. May the 4th be with you, as well as your wallet.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

