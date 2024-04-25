The Avatar: Elements event continues in Fortnite, with the Sound Chakra challenges arriving to give players more ways to earn Chi. But if you’re still trying to wrap your head around all the difficult quests, here are all the Sound Chakra challenges in Fortnite and how to complete them.

All Sound Chakra Challenges in Fortnite & How to Complete Them

With the Sound Chakra being the last one to open before the Light Chakra, which will allow players to finally unlock Avatar State Aang, it’s safe to say this batch of challenges is important. However, some quests may appear easier than they actually are. So, here’s the best way to complete the Sound Chakra challenges in Fortnite:

Visit shrines of every element Land at the Brawler’s Battleground Air Shrines and use the Mythic to travel to the other three Shrines. Check out our guide on Elemental Shrine locations to figure out the best route.

Hit opponents with firebending and earthbending in a single match If you successfully visit all the Shrines in one match, you should have access to all of the Bending Scrolls. The real challenge will be finding players to use the bending on. Loading into a Zero Builds game will give your enemies nowhere to hide.

Use Air Wheel then damage opponents within 30 seconds Find an enemy and ensure your Air Wheel is charged. If you’re ready with a shotgun at close range, getting the 50 required damage will be a piece of cake.

Launch an opponent with Rock Wall technique and heal in water using waterbending in the same match Visiting the Elemental Shrines should give you access to both a Waterbending Scroll and Earthbending Scroll. Find an enemy and get close enough to launch them. If the battle goes your way, you can heal in the closest body of water.



Travel distance using either the Air Wheel or swimming with the waterbending scroll equipped If you’ve just finished up the last challenge, you can keep swimming after you’re done healing. The Air Wheel will be more efficient, however, as there’s less chance you’ll get attacked.

Carry one of each type of Bending Scroll at the same time If you’re lucky, you’ll be able to finish this challenge at the same time as the first one by visiting all the Elemental Shrines. If some are missing, you’ll just have to hunt down the players in the game with the remaining Scrolls or get lucky and find them in a Chest.



And those are all the Sound Chakra challenges in Fortnite and how to complete them.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

