All Elemental Shrine Locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

With the Avatar The Last Airbender takeover of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, players can find several Elemental Shrines dotted around the Fortnite map. Each Elemental Shrine in Fortnite is dedicated to one of the four elements and houses an Airbending, Firebending, Waterbeing, or Earthbending scroll.

Avatar Elemental Shrine Locations in Fortnite

There are a total of eight elemental shrines dotted around the Fortnite map: two water, two air, two fire, and two earth. These shrines are also the home to the Avatar The Last Airbender NPCs. Toph, Aang, Zuko, and Katara can be found roaming around four of the shrines.

The Shrines can be found at the following locations:

Waterbeneidng Shrine – On a mountain south of Grand Glacier

Airbending Shrine – On a mountain north of Grand Glacier

Waterbending Shrine – On the coast west of Classy Courts

Firebending Shrine – On the coast north of Rebel’s Roost

Earthbending Shrine – On a hill west of Pleasant Piazza

Firebending Shrine – On the coast southeast of Snooty Steppes

Airbending Shrine – East of Brawler’s Battleground

Earthbending Shrine – Island east of Restored Reels

While bending scrolls can be found in chests anywhere around the map, the shrines are the easiest way to acquire a scroll. However, there is only one scroll per shrine, so you have to be quick to beat other players to the punch.

The waterbending scroll hurls icy projectiles at enemies, dealing damage, and can restore up to 100 health while in water. Earthbending uses chunks of earth as projectiles or as defensive barriers. Firebending allows players to throw fireballs at enemies or produce a firey explosion. And lastly, airbending enhances a player’s mobility, allowing them to air jump or produce an air wheel.

That’s all there is to know about the Avatar The Last Airbender Elemental Shrines in Fortnite. Make sure to check them out before they disappear on May 3.

