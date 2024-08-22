‘What Have They Done With the Real Niantic:’ Pokemon GO Fans React to Recent Special Research Updates

Pokemon GO fans have a longstanding ritual of questioning Niantic’s choices with the game. Naturally, that means having a bit of a laugh when the company releases an update that players actually like.

Recommended Videos

Players who reluctantly accepted the forced 0.327.0 update were surprised to find many genuine improvements to Special Research in Pokemon GO. These changes include an option to skip Special Research dialogue, a checkmark that shows when collapsed research has rewards to claim, and the ability to pin specific Special Research to the top.

Who’s Behind These Quality of Life Changes?

TheSilphRoad, a popular Pokemon GO subreddit, received several posts praising the updates.

Even so, plenty weren’t ready to fully congratulate Niantic. As one Pokemon GO fan on Reddit puts it, “who is behind these qol changes and what have they done with the real niantic?”

Another fan chimed in, adding, “Niantics track record lately is just too good to be true.”

“My friends and I have a running joke in regards to all these positive changes,” remarks another player. They’ve developed a full-on conspiracy theory that dedicated fans are holding Niantic hostage. Their demands? Quality of life improvements like these recent updates.

Whatever’s behind it, players are pleased. “Take notes, Game Freak,” says another commenter who’s clearly still wishing for improvements to the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet frame rate.

Related: Can Ponyta & Galarian Ponyta Be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

Too Good To Be True

Not everyone is convinced these positive updates will stay good, however. “Waiting for a glitch where unpinning resets progress,” says one comment.

“More like deletes it completely,” remarks another fan, pointing out that re-earning past rewards would be too good a glitch.

Even though players are mostly impressed with these small but mighty improvements, the Pokemon GO community has a laundry list of other changes we want to see.

“Next step should be that we can delete research that we will never do,” says one player. “For instance – I’ll never do the welcome party research.” They’re not alone – many consider the Party Play research an impossible task.

Whether these positive updates are a sign of more to come or just a rare but beautiful accident, Pokemon GO players will take our wins where we can get them.

Pokemon GO is available to play now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy