‘Welcome Back, Goat:’ Jujutsu Kaisen Fans React to Character’s Shocking Return

The battle against Sukuna is finally over in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. Several characters met their end, while others surpassed their limits to help win the day. However, the biggest moment in the whole battle was the return of a character long-thought dead in Chapter 267.

Nobara Kugisaki seemingly died during the Shibuya Incident arc, with Mahito blowing up a portion of her face. However, debates have raged online since that moment. Some fans believed it was only a matter of time before Kugisaki returned, while others just wanted to let go. Well, the former camp has been proven right, and they aren’t being quiet about it.

The Return of the Queen

Kugisaki returns in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 267 to help her friend, Yuji Itadori, finish off Sukuna. By using Resonance, she gives Yuji an opening to hit Sukuna with a Black Flash, putting an end to the fight against the King of Curses. It’s one of the most exciting moments in the series in quite some time, and fans can’t contain their excitement.

“THIS IS INSANE THE NOBARA FANS WERE RIGHT ALL ALONG,” said Pluto on X.

“THEY CALLED YOU NO AURA KUGISAKI THEY CALLED YOU LOST POTENTIAL THEY SAID YOUD NEVER NEVER COME BACK…… WELCOME BACK NOBARA KUGISAKI,” added @nobaragenda.

Jujutsu Kaisen May Get a Somewhat Happy Ending

Fans were preparing for Jujutsu Kaisen to end with just about everyone but Yuji dead. Creator Gege Akutami has never held back when it came to killing off major characters, so readers felt that, even if the good guys won the day, it would be a bittersweet conclusion. Well, with Kugisaki’s return, there appears to be room for some characters to ride off into the sunset.

“Haven’t seen Yuji smile in a long time and yet we finally got him smiling the past 2 chapters cause of Megumi and Nobara,” said Main on X.

“the way nobara greeted yuji by saying “OPP!” just like how yuji did to her and megumi when he came back to life GEGE YOU MOVED MEEEEE,” added X user duskgumi.

With four chapters left in Jujutsu Kaisen, there’s still a lot to cover. However, the mystery surrounding Kugisaki will no longer have to be on people’s minds as the series wraps up.

