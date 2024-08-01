Is Nobara Dead in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Nobara Kugisaki is one of the core cast members of Jujutsu Kaisen, wielding her Cursed Tools, she’s no slouch in battle and one of the most interesting of the anime’s cast. Sadly, in Season 2 we see her dealt a fatal blow, but is Nobara really dead?

Is Nobara Kugisaki Dead in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Yes, it does appear that Nobara is dead in Jujutsu Kaisen. During the Shibuya Incident Arc she had her face transfigured and exploded by Mahito, collapsing to the ground and never getting up.

While we see this scene in Season 2 of the anime it is never confirmed that she is truly dead so fans have remained optimistic for a long time that she’s just recovering somewhere at the Jujutsu Sorcerer academy, but sadly that seems unlikely.

Is Nobara Kugisaki Dead in the Jujutsu Kaisen Manga?

In the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Nobara is still dead, and recent leaks have seemingly confirmed she won’t be coming back.

Leaks for Chapter 265 show Yuji remembering his fallen friends and amongst the list of faces he channels is Nobara. This seemingly confirms it, Nobara was killed during the Shibuya Incident, so fans can finally rest knowing she’s probably not coming back.

Of course, there is a chance that Gege Akutami the creator of Jujutsu Kaisen is playing with us, and that Nobara could come back in a future chapter. We haven’t yet heard anyone utter the words that she is dead, but with each new chapter this seems less likely, and 265 may have just closed the door entirely.

If there are any major developments or changes then this article will be updated, so feel free to check back in future.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s anime is available to stream on Crunchyroll white the manga can be read on the Viz Media website.

